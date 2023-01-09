Ebonyi crisis…Federal Lawmaker Hon Igariwey donates N5 million to victims of Ekoli-Edda crisis

While sympathizing with the families that lost their loved ones and valuables, Hon Igariwey urged the Ebonyi State government to set up Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate the remote and immediate causes of the problem

It added that the aim of the inquiry would be to bring the masterminds of the crisis to book, ensure that justice is done to the dead, as well as to forestall a repeat in the future.

The Statement added that It was not enough to detain one or two persons in what amount to protective custody without getting to the root cause of the problem.

“While we continue to advocate for peace by calling on the Nigerian Police to swing into action immediately, to forestall further breakdown of law, we shall not be swift to forget families who have been displaced by this situation, since 26th December, 2022”

It would be recalled that on the 26th of December 2022, the peace of the great community of Ekoli-Edda was ruptured in a spate of violence that led to the unfortunate loss of lives, and the senseless destruction of property.