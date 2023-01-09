Ebonyi crisis…Federal Lawmaker Hon Igariwey donates N5 million to victims of Ekoli-Edda crisis

The Federal Lawmaker representing Afikpo North and South Constituency Ebonyi State in the House of Representatives Hon Iduma Igariwey, has donated a sum of N5 million to alleviate the sufferings of Internally Displaced Ekoli Sons and daughters, affected during the crisis that erupted in the area on 26th December 2022.
In a similar development, Hon Igariwey has urged the warring factions to shealth their swords and allow peace to strive in the community.
In a Press Statement issued at the weekend, Hon Igariwey said that it was necessary for Ebonyi State Government to midwife a genuine reconciliation in the community, stating that “no community, state or nation thrives in an atmosphere of intimidation, killings and destruction of property”
While sympathizing with the families that lost their loved ones and valuables, Hon Igariwey urged the Ebonyi State government to set up Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate the remote and immediate causes of the problem
It added that the aim of the inquiry would be to bring the masterminds of the crisis to book, ensure that justice is done to the dead, as well as to forestall a repeat in the future.
The Statement added that It was not enough to detain one or two persons in what amount to protective custody without getting to the root cause of the problem.
“While we continue to advocate for peace by calling on the Nigerian Police to swing into action immediately, to forestall further breakdown of law, we shall not be swift to forget families who have been displaced by this situation, since 26th December, 2022”
It would be recalled that on the 26th of December 2022, the peace of the great community of Ekoli-Edda was ruptured in a spate of violence that led to the unfortunate loss of lives, and the senseless destruction of property.
