Ebonyi Born billionaire Chief Chukwuma Odii bags Media Philanthropist of the Year Award

Clement Nnachi

A renowned Philanthropist and Chairman of Ultimus Holdings Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, has been awarded Daily Independent Newspaper Philanthropist of the Year 2021.

Dr Odii who doubles as the Co-founder of Ebele & Anyichuks Foundation received the honour at a colorful ceremony held in Victoria Island Lagos at the weekend.

The award was in recognition of his numerous philanthropist gestures across the globe through his and the wife Foundation known as ” Ebele & Anyichuks “.

The award was presented to the recipient on behalf of Independent Newspaper by the former Managing Director of Nigerian Maritime Agency and Sanitation Authority (NIMASA) Mr Peterside Dakuku, at a colorful event attended by the Minister of Transportation Mr Rotimi Amaechi.

Speaking on the occasion, the Managing Director/Editor in Chief of Daily Independent Newspaper Mr Steve Omanufeme ,said that Chief Ifeanyi Odii was chosen for the award for distinguishing himself in rendering succour to the downtrodden in the society,

“Chief Chukkwuma Odii , whose humanitarian services to the people has distinguished him as a a succour giver to the downtrodden ”

In a speech, the Recipient Chief Chukwuma Odii said that the award would spur him to do more in the service to humanity.

“We did not envisage a moment for accolades and awards when we began this journey through our Foundation of uplifting mankind and giving hope to the seemingly hopeless”

“This Honour serves as a Motivator for us (my wife inclusive),to stay the course and by Gods Grace ,we have not even begun there are more projects in the works”

“My wife and I would like to express our gratitude to the Management and Staff of Independent Newspaper for honoring us with Philanthropist of the Year Award”

“For the past 15 years ,we have been doing it because we want to impact and give people a better life ”

It would be recalled that “Ebele &’Anyichuks Foundation had over the years built over 130 houses for indigent members of the society in addition to construction of primary and secondary school complexes, scholarships to over 1,000 students and Start up funds to over 500 Businesses for the past 15 years.