Ebonyi Assembly elect Hon Moses Odunwa Speaker, while Hon Chinedu Onah emerges Deputy Speaker

BY CLEMENT NNACHI (ABAKALIKI)

Ebonyi State House of Assembly has elected the Member representing Ikwo South Constituency Hon Moses Ije Odunwa as Speaker of the 7th Assembly.

Also elected during the inaugural session of the 24 member House on Tuesday were the Deputy Speaker Hon Chinedu Onah, representing Ohaukwu South Constituency .

Other Principal Officers of the House elected included Hon Kingsley Ogbonna Ịkọrọ of Afikpo North West Constituency (Majority Leader), while Hon Arinze Lucas representing Ishielu South (Deputy Chief Whip), and Hon Nkemka Onuma as the Chief Whip of the Assembly.

This election of the Principal Officers followed the Proclamation of the House by Governor Francis Nwifuru at the Assembly Complex Nkaliki .

Governor Nwifuru during the Proclamation, said that it was on line with Section 105 Sub-Section 3 of the Constitution of Nigeria.

The Nomination of Hon Moses Odinwa as Speaker was moved by Hon Nkemka Okoro Onuma representing Afikpo South West Constituency.

Earlier in an acceptance Speech, the New Speaker Hon Moses Odunwa, commended the Lawmakers for electing him as the Number One Law Officer in the State.

Hon Odunwa pledged that the Lawmakers would work in synegy with the Executive stating that it would go a long way in enhancing the delivery of democratic dividends to the people.

The event marked the inaugural session of the 7th House of Assembly

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has the highest number of elected Lawmakers.

The Ebonyi State House is made up of 24 Lawmakers comprising 23 male and One female