Ebonyi Assembly Crisis: Eight PDP Lawmakers elect Protem  Speaker, urged sacked 16 APC Lawmakers to abide by FHC Abuja judgement

By Clement Nnachi (Abakaliki)

Eight Members of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly under the platform of. the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday elected Hon Oliver Osi, of Ivo State Constituency as the Protem Speaker of the Assembly.

This followed the Federal High Court Abuja judgement presided over by Justice Inyang Ekwo that sacked the Speaker and 16 other lawmakers of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for their defection from the PDP to APC.

Addressing a Press Conference in abakaliki the State capital on behalf of the eight lawmakers, the Protem Speaker Hon Osi ,said that the eight PDP Lawmakers were the authentic and duly legally recognized members of the State House of Assembly.

According to him, “until today 17th March 2022, the judgement of the Federal High Court that sacked the Speaker and 16 other Lawmakers have not been appealed nor any. Stay of Execution Obtained “

Hon Osi insisted that the invasion of the House of Assembly Complex Last Monday by the 16 APC Lawmakers and the subsequent declaration of the seats of three PDP lawmakers vacant amounts to contempt of court.

“We restate that any member of the public that does any transaction with the sacked 16 APC Lawmakers does so at his/her own risk”

“The House has instructed its Legal Team to commence contempt of court proceedings against the 16 APC Lawmakers ,the invasion and purported sitting were null and void “

Hon Osi urged the Inspector General of Police Usman Alkali Baba, and the Director General of the Directorate of State Services (DSS) Yusuf Magaji Bishi,to investigate any act of infringement of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We implore the 16 APC Lawmakers to face the legal debacle rather than instigating crisis, the authentic members of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly are Hon Chris Usulor,Hon Chidi Ejem, Hon Humphrey Nwuruku, Hon Victor Aleke, Hon (Mrs)’Franca Okpo, Hon Oliver Osi, Hon Ali Okechukwu and Hon (Mrs) Ngozi Ezillo respectively.

“It is on the public domain that on 8 March 2022, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja sacked the Ebonyi State Speaker Mr Francis Ogbonnaya Nwifuru and 16 sixteen other lawmakers for defecting from the party on whose platform they were elected”

“The sacked members of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly are fully aware of all this constitutional provisions but has opted for contempt of law by disobeying the Justice Inyana Ekwo Judgement that sacked them from office “

“As Peaceful Lawmakers, we applaud the judgement of Justice Inyana Ekwo as this court pronouncement will bring sanity in our political system, strengthen our democracy”