Ebonyi APC Stakeholders/RMAFC boss reject Royal Fathers adoption of House Speaker for governorship seat

….urged party National Chairman to intervene



By Clement Nnachi (Abakaliki)

The Chairman of Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission Abuja Chief Elias Mbam and Stakeholders of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Izzi local Government Area of Ebonyi State, have urged the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdulahi Adamu, to intervene in the crisis rocking the State Chapter of the Party to avert disaster in the 2023 general election.

Apparently referring to the alleged adoption of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly by some Traditional Rulers of the Clan.

The Stakeholders alleged that there was a concluded plan to mpose one of governoship aspirants and a prominent Lawmaker from the area on the people and vowed that they won’t tolerate it.

The Stakeholders included former Ambassador Chief Alex Nwofe, Chief Michael Udenwe, Chief Nick Ochigbo, Uchenna Nshi, Godwin Nwamkpuma and many others, described the plot as undemocratic.

They opined that the Ebonyi State Government has tacitly endorsed the prominent Lawmaker from the clan by mandating the traditional rulers in Izzi, Three House of Assembly members in the clan, the three council chairmen from the clan including all the political appointees from the area to endorse the aspirant and air the endorsements on the State Radio Broadcasting Corpiration.

“We the concerned APC stakeholders of Izzi clan/extraction hereby disassociate ourselves from further deliberation on the matter as we have lost confidence in the fairness and impartiality of the members of the Committee.”

“It is on record that all these adoptions were made by Government appointees, similarly, the Members of the State Assembly of Izzi extraction went ahead to toe the line of the political appointees.

“These processes are contrary to the democratic norms and practices of due process as applicable to the democratic world, the Electoral Act 2022 as amended and APC Constitution.

“We therefore call on the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Abdullahi Adamu and all the National executives of our party to intervene and nip the crisis in the bud before it escalates to ruin the chances of our party in winning the forthcoming general elections.