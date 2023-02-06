Champion Newspapers Limited
Ebonyi 2023:Senator Egwu blast Umahi over alleged intimidation/harassment of opposition parties

By Editor
.No amount of thuggery can stop PDP victory
By  CLEMENT NNACHI  (ABAKALIKI)
The Senator representing Ebonyi North Senatorial zone in the National Assembly Dr Sam Egwu, has berated Governor David Umahi, over  alleged intimidation of opposition parties by agents of the State Government.
Apparently referring to the blocking of public roads at Amegu Abakaliki Local Government Area, leading to the campaign rally of the People’s Democratic Party [PDP] at the weekend by operative of Ebubeagu security network.
Dr Egwu who is the Chairman Senate Committee on Industry, is seeking re-election under the platform of the PDP, organized the zonal flag-off campaign in Abakaliki Local Government.
Addressing party supporters/faithfuls drawn from all the wards of the council, Dr Egwu cautioned Governor Umahi to tame his boys to stop blocking public roads against opposition parties’
‘No amount of thuggery can stop PDP from clinching victory in the forthcoming election in Ebonyi State’
‘I am unhappy at  the attempted efforts meant to frustrate/ stop the rally by the APC led government in the State’
‘I wonder why Governor Umahi should allow his supporters to block public roads, leading to venue of PDP rally in a broad daylight, when Umahi is expected to allow every citizen of the State to exercise their franchise without fear of molestation’
‘I thank the people of Abakaliki Local government  for their unflinching support to me and PDP, I urge you  to sustain the tempo in the coming elections’
‘As  a Senator I have sponsored several Constituency projects in Abakaliki Council, including Motorized and Hand Pump Boreholes, electricity, classroom blocks, Skill Acquisition Centre, Solar Street Lights among others’
Senator Egwu urged Umahi whom he described as a major beneficiary of such acommodating spirit, to stop his boys from disrupting  events of other political parties in the interest of peace and development of the State.
Senator Egwu reiterated that power belongs to God insisting that  no amount of thuggery can change what God has destined.
In their remarks, a PDP stalwart, Senator Ngiji Ngele and the member representing Abakaliki/Izzi Federal Constituency in the House of Representative Chief Sylvester Ogbaga, said the choice of Dr Egwu over other Senatorial Candidates  is based on his track records.
The people of the zone have resolved never to be intimidated by the APC led State government’
In their remarks, other Stakeholders including Mrs Franca Okpo, Chief Julius Ibere, PDP House of Representative Candidate for Abakaliki/Izzi Federal Constituency, PDP Chairman of Abakaliki Council  Chief Cletus Alegu and Chairman Senator Sam Egwu Campaign Council in Abakaliki Local goverment Mr Benjamin Nwokwa, applauded Senator Egwu assuring him  that they will deliver all PDP Candidates in the February 25th and March 12th elections.
