Ebenezer Onyeagwu’s red-letter day at UNN

Thomas IMONIKHE

The Group Managing Director, GMD/CEO of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu caught the attention of all present recently at the golden jubilee convocation of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN, which conferred on him a Doctorate Degree in Business Administration after three decades of successful and remarkable banking experience.

Though an outstanding recipient of numerous awards from credible local and international institutions before now, the latest recognition came as a pleasant surprise to the astute banker for some reasons including been the first of such honourary postgraduate degree to be bestowed coupled with the fact that he hasn’t any previous relationship with the ivory tower.

Besides, the honour is truly deserving recognition of his tremendous achievements and unblemished track record as GMD/CEO of Zenith Bank as well as his contributions to the growth of the financial services sector in Nigeria and across Africa.

This was revealed by the Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, Prof. Charles Igwe, who congratulated Dr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu for distinguishing himself in his career and for his service to humanity, which made him worthy to receive the prestigious Doctorate Degree from Nigeria’s first indigenous University.

Similarly, the recognition is clearly in tandem with the institution’s mission statement which is: “to attract, educate, train and transform qualified persons to high level manpower that are thoroughly equipped with adequate and update knowledge and specialized skills in research and innovation and deployable for first-rate development and improvement in all fields of human endeavour”, even though the banker didn’t attend the university.

However in his acceptance speech, an apparently elated Dr. Onyeagwu expressed gratitude to the UNN for finding him a worthy recipient of the Doctorate Degree in Business Administration of one of the leading universities in Nigeria, considering what he described as the very rigorous process of selection of awardees by the institution adding, “for me to have been considered and to have passed through the meticulous selection process makes it the more dignifying because I have no connection with the University.”

Furthermore, he noted that the award represents a validation of the outstanding corporate governance, ethical leadership, and overall outstanding performance that Zenith Bank is recording, and dedicated the award to the board and management of Zenith, especially the Founder and Chairman, Dr. Jim Ovia, CFR, who has remained a mentor, a leader and a source of inspiration to everyone at the Bank and beyond; the staff, for being the shoulder and proverbial base of the pyramid upon which his achievements and success as CEO of the leading financial institution in Nigeria rests; the Bank’s customers for their unflinching loyalty to the brand and to his family for their unceasing love and support.

Earlier, while presenting the citation of Dr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu to the assemblage at the 50th Convocation Ceremony for the conferment of the Doctorate Degree in Business Administration, the orator of the UNN, Dr. Ikenna Onwuegbuna noted that the banker par excellence is an alumnus of Auchi Polytechnic, Nigeria, the University of Oxford, England and Salford Business School, University of Salford, Manchester, United Kingdom and Delta State University, Abraka amidst loud ovation from the audience.

Besides, he is an alumnus of Wharton Business School of the University of Pennsylvania, Columbia Business School of Columbia University, and the Harvard Business School of Harvard University in the United States, a Fellow (FCA) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM), The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), the Institute of Credit Administrators (ICA) and Senior Associate Member, Risk Management Institute of Nigeria (RIMAN).

He also is the Chairman of Zenith Pensions Custodian Limited and Zenith Nominees Limited, on the Board of Zenith Bank (UK) Limited, FMDQ Holdings Plc and Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), a member of the International Monetary Conference (IMC), the Wall Street Journal CEO Council, member of the African Trade Gateway Advisory Council of the Africa Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), and member of the Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

The awardee track record of service and excellence also include serving on the board of Zenith Bank Ghana Limited, Zenith General Insurance, Zenith Securities Limited, Zenith Assets Management Company, Zenith Medicare Limited, and Africa Finance Corporation (AFC).

Other recipients of Doctorate Degrees at the convocation ceremony include former Governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, who was conferred with the Doctor of Public Administration, and the Chairman of Hobark International Limited, Dr. Obiora Fubara, who received the Doctor of Business Administration. A retired Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Justice Mary Odili, bestowed with the Doctor of Law had her conferment deferred to a later date because she was unavoidably absent.

It is also note worthy that since coming on board as the bank’s GMD/CEO, on 1st of June 2019, the seasoned banker and extraordinary financial strategist has garnered several laurels including the Bank CEO of the Year (2019) by Champion Newspaper; Bank CEO of the Year (2020, 2021 & 2022) by BusinessDay Newspaper; CEO of the Year (2020 and 2021) – SERAS Awards; CEO of the Year (2022) – Leadership Newspaper and more importantly he is currently the Chairman of the Body of Banks’ Chief Executive Officers, Nigeria.

Onyeagwu, who had long imbibed and demonstrated such top qualities of greatness as “vision, integrity, courage, understanding, the power of articulation, and profundity of character,” according to those who confided in this writer, is also persistent, a workaholic and properly focused on the bank’s set objectives which explains why the financial institution has remained ahead of its peers over the decades.

He started his educational pursuits at Gbenoba Grammar School, Agbor, between 1974 and 1979 before proceeding to Auchi Polytechnic, where he obtained a Higher National Diploma in Accounting in 1987 and became a Chartered Accountant immediately after his mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme in November 1988.

He is also an alumnus of the University of Oxford, England and Salford Business School, University of Salford, Manchester, United Kingdom. At the University of Oxford, he obtained a Postgraduate Diploma in Financial Strategy and a certificate in Macroeconomics, while he obtained a Master’s Degree in Financial Services Management from the University of Salford. He holds MBA from Delta State University, Abraka, undertook extensive executive-level education at the Wharton Business School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Onyeagwu began his remarkable career at Citizens International Bank Limited between 1991 and 2002, joined Zenith Bank Plc in 2002 as a Senior Manager in the Internal Control and Audit Group of the bank. His professionalism, competence, integrity and commitment to the objectives of the bank saw him rise quickly between 2003 and 2005, first as Assistant General Manager, then as Deputy General Manager, and eventually, General Manager of the bank.

According to the records, in these capacities, he didn’t only excelled but handled strategies for new business and branch development, management of risk assets portfolios, treasury functions, and strategic top-level corporate, multinational and public institutional relationships before his elevation to Executive Director of the bank in 2013, responsible for Lagos and South-South Zones as well as strategic groups/business units of the bank, including Financial Control & Strategic Planning, Treasury & Correspondent Groups, Human Resources Group, Oil & Gas Group, and Credit Risk Management Group.

Based on his brilliant performance, Onyeagwu was named Deputy Managing Director of the bank in 2016. In that capacity, he deputised for the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer with direct oversight of the bank’s Financial Control and Strategic Planning, Risk Management, Retail Banking, Institutional and Corporate Banking Portfolios, Information Technology Group, Credit Administration, and Treasury & Foreign Exchange Trading before been named the GMD in 2019.

As GMD/CEO, he has vigorously supported the integration of sustainability into Zenith Bank’s overall business strategy and continually leveraged the bank’s commitments as a signatory to various global and local sustainability frameworks such as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), United Nations Global Compact Principles, United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) Principles for Responsible Banking; and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Nigerian Sustainable Banking Principles.

Besides, in May 2022, he committed to further entrenching gender equality by signing the CEO Statement of Support for the United Nations Women’s Empowerment Principles even as he continues to champion various sustainability initiatives and projects.

To boost the bank’s contribution to financial inclusion too, the institution is investing in a digital transformation project that will strengthen and expand its digital financial services offerings while one of the innovative solutions the bank has rolled out, is the Zenith Intelligent Virtual Assistant (ZiVA), a personal banking assistant on WhatsApp.

Also, the leading financial institution has embarked on the deployment of agents across the country as part of its Agent Banking drive to provide basic banking services in neighbourhoods and communities where the bank does not have a branch and currently has over 75,000 agents spread across the country.

Further more, to support women’s empowerment, the bank’s Z-Woman Business Package, a special account designed to address the unique needs of women-owned businesses, offers loans of up to NGN10 million at low-interest rates. The account also offers free digital skills training, free exhibition stands at Zenith Bank events, and many other benefits enabling women entrepreneurs to grow their businesses and increase sales.

A firm believer in good corporate governance and accountability, the topmost banker has advocated for it at several fora and continues to ensure the support of Executive Management and the Board for environmental and social (E&S) risk governance in the bank to effectively address any potential negative impacts associated with the bank’s investments.

For instance in 2021, about 92percent of the bank’s total credit transactions valued at over NGN9.6 trillion were screened and assessed for E&S risks while under the ambitious scheme, the bank envisages covering up to 95percent of its credit transactions by 2025 in order to significantly improving E&S monitoring of existing credit projects.

Significantly also, under his leadership, Zenith Bank has committed to addressing the challenges confronting Nigeria in line with the SDGs, especially those relating to health, education, poverty elimination, zero hunger, decent work and economic growth, sustainable cities and communities, and responsible consumption and production.

Through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and community investment initiatives, it has continued to deliver projects that have long-term social and economic benefits for its host communities.

The bank in 2021 alone, made social investments worth NGN4.37 bn targeted at health, education, women and youth empowerment, sports development and public infrastructure enhancement across the country while as GMD/CEO, he has led institution to achieve numerous feats, including several local and international awards and recognitions. He is married and blessed with children.

So the March 25 recognition by UNN which was attended by the crème de la crème of society including Mrs. Kachi Onyeagwu, financial experts believe is yet another testament of the tradition of excellence, innovation and cutting edge services delivery, for which Zenith Bank has been renowned since its establishment in May 1990.