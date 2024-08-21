Eastern Ports Dev:NPA set to implement Electronic Call-up @ Onne Port

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has expressed readiness to implement the Electronic Call-Up System at the Onne Port Complex as approved by the Federal Executive Council.

The Managing Director/CEO of the NPA, Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, stated this when the Executive Team of Callup Technology Services Limited and Forge Concepts Limited, the operators of the electronic solution paid a Pre-Implementation visit to the NPA Headquarters.

According to Dantsoho said “in line with the directive of the Honourable Minister of Marine & Blue Economy Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola, we are poised to provide the support necessary to fast track the automation of truck traffic for Onne before the end of this quarter”.

The NPA helmsman stated further that “we would ensure that the operators structure their Information Technology deployments in a manner that seamlessly plugs into the Port Community System (PCS) and the forthcoming National Single Window (NSW) whilst also emphasizing sustainable use of alternative sources of energy”.

The Onne Port Complex which houses the Federal Ocean Terminal (FOT) and Federal Lighter Terminal (FLT) and is also the largest Oil & Gas logistics base in West and Central Africa, has in recent times been recording unprecedented growth in vessel and cargo traffic.

Abubakar Dantsoho was Port Manager for Onne Port Complex from 2020 to 2021 where he spearheaded innovative investor-friendly initiatives responsible for the year-on-year growth being recorded at Onne Port Complex.