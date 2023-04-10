Champion Newspapers Limited
Easter Sunday Service at Methodist Trinity Church, Tinubu Lagos

By Peter
From left: Proto-Presbyter, Methodist Church of Trinity Tinubu,  Lagos, Nigeria, The Very Revd. Jonathan Bamidele Osin; Prelate Methodist  Church Nigeria, His Eminence Dr. Oliver  Ali Aba ; Bishop, Trinity Church Council, Tinubu Lagos, Rt. Revd. Dr. Omotayo Oladipo Babalola and others, during the Easter Sunday Service at  Methodist Trinity Church, Tinubu Lagos, Nigeria. on Sunday 9th April 2023... PHOTO : CHINYERE IKEANYI.
Cross Section of the Choristers in procession during the Easter Sunday Service at  Methodist Trinity Church, Tinubu Lagos, Nigeria. on Sunday 9th April 2023… PHOTO :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

