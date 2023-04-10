Easter Sunday Service at Methodist Trinity Church, Tinubu Lagos Photo Gallery By Peter On Apr 10, 2023 From left: Proto-Presbyter, Methodist Church of Trinity Tinubu, Lagos, Nigeria, The Very Revd. Jonathan Bamidele Osin; Prelate Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence Dr. Oliver Ali Aba ; Bishop, Trinity Church Council, Tinubu Lagos, Rt. Revd. Dr. Omotayo Oladipo Babalola and others, during the Easter Sunday Service at Methodist Trinity Church, Tinubu Lagos, Nigeria. on Sunday 9th April 2023... PHOTO : CHINYERE IKEANYI. 8 Share Cross Section of the Choristers in procession during the Easter Sunday Service at Methodist Trinity Church, Tinubu Lagos, Nigeria. on Sunday 9th April 2023… PHOTO :CHINYERE IKEANYI. For a better society —————————————————————– Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe. Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline Twitter– @championnewsng Continue Reading Champion Newspaperschampionnews.com.ngCHINYERE IKEANYIdaily Champion NewspapersDaily NewsEaster Sunday Service at Methodist Trinity ChurchLatest NewsMethodist Trinity 8 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppTelegram
