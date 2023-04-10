Champion Newspapers Limited
Easter Service at the Cathedral Church Marina in Lagos

From left: Provost Warden, Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina Lagos, Mr. Adeyinka Shonekan; Cathedral Priest, Rev Dr. Seun Adeyemi; Cathedral Priest, Ven. Henry Adelegan; Provost, Very Rev Dr. Adebola Ojofeitimi; Cathedral Priest, Rev Canon Emmanuel Fadipe; Cathedral Priest, Rev Wole Faloye; People’s Warden, Prince Dapo Opeoye and Cathedral Priest, Rev Olusegun Lufadeji, during the 2023 Easter Service at the Cathedral Church Marina in Lagos… 9/4.2023 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

