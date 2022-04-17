Easter message: Promote well-being of people, Olumakaiye advises leaders

CHINYERE IKEANYI

The Anglican Archbishop of Lagos, The Most Rev. Dr.Humphrey Olumakaiye, has advised those in position of authority to take a cue from Jesus Christ and promote the well-being of the majority instead of trampling on them.

Dr. Columnists have the advice in his Easter message he personally signed, adding: “It is unbelievable that a people that are conscious of God’s grace upon them will allow students of our universities to be at home and be idle for as long as the ASUU strike has lasted thereby exposing them to a life of crime and ultimate destruction”.

The Archbishop further said: “One wonders that perhaps the situation has been allowed to fester because the children of most of those in authority are not affected.

“Christ in Easter made other people’s problem to become His problem because of His empathetic nature. We call on our leaders to borrow a leaf from this and do likewise”.

He, however, expressed hope that Nigeria would be great again “and all the devices of the devil thrown among us to proliferated, division and destruction will be completely removed”.

Dr. Olumakaiye also said despite the various problems,” there is hope for our nation through our resurrected Jesus Christ and Saviour. In all of these, we are encouraged that there is hope of better tomorrow through the power of resurrection. Beyond the tunnel of our nation, there is hope, joy and progress”.

“We, therefore, encourage us all to turn over all our troubles unto God, now as we prepare for the general election as a nation or as individuals, with the conviction of the mystery of our faith, that if Christ could rise again after the brutal torture meted unto Him and His crucifixion, then no matter how horrible our experiences might be as a nation or as individuals, God can still restore our hope and give us life again”, Archbishop Olumakaiye further stated.

