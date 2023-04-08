.as Bishop Onaga harps on love of each other in his Easter message.

By Cosmas Chukwu and Phil Okose, Onitsha

The Bishop on the Niger, Anglican Communion, Anambra State, the Rt Rev Dr Owen Nwokolo, weekend encouraged Nigerians, especially Christians, not to allow the current dicey state of the nation to affect either their psyche or faith in God before, during and after the Easter.

Describing the Easter as a time of joy and hope, Bishop Nwokolo said that because of what Easter represents, Nigerians were free to live unfettered life.

Speaking in his Bishopscourt, GRA, Onitsha, the Prelate remarked that Nigerians were free by the reason of the power of Jesus’ Resurrection to be joyful having seen the defeat of Satan and his agents.

“So, as we live our lives in our society, especially in this our country, Nigeria, Easter assuredly gives us the hope that despite the social, political, economic and security challenges facing us here and there, we are victorious by the power of the Resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ.

“Easter, therefore, is a time for us to rejoice and to actualise this invaluable Grace given to us by our Lord Jesus by which we are empowered to live above the world and above the power over sin.

” We now have victory over the challenges of unemployment and of youth restiveness as they are among issues already overcome by the power of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. Jesus has therefore given us this victory so that we can celebrate with hope and live our lives without regrets and without falling back to lives of uncertainty.

“We therefore challenge everyone of us; young and adult, men and women, to always hold tight onto our Lord Jesus Christ who has given us such hope and victory as well as the ability to stand firm in Him. We are not hopeless. We have hope of better life ahead.

“May our risen Lord Jesus give us, Nigerians, this victory, give us such power and make us to stand above situations and circumstances that will finally enable us to triumph just as Jesus did in the name of God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit. Amen”, Bishop Nwokolo prayed.

Also, As the paschal tide dawns, the Bishop of Enugu Catholic Diocese, Most Rev. Dr Callistus Onaga has said that resurrection of Jesus Christ, which is the hallmark of Easter celebration, has laid solid foundation for Christianity and offered believers hope of eternal life.

He insisted that Christians should be their brothers keeper, showing love to one and all.

The Enugu Bishop who was delivering his Easter message in Enugu on Tuesday, said without the single act of resurrection, Christian faith would have been in vain.

He described Easter as the biggest feast of the hope of Christianity, adding that Christians are a privileged few because “we have that experience of history and experience of hope”.

The cleric noted that Lenten season is a period where Christians do some internal and external purifications.

“Internal and spiritual in the sense that we pray, fast and give alms. So, we have prayed, we have fasted and given alms. It is now time for celebration”.

He described Easter as the mystery of redemption, saying “Christ passing through the crucible of suffering and death, and then experiencing the glorification of resurrection.

Without the resurrection, one would be wondering if actually we will become Christians. If Christ had not risen, in vain is our faith and hope. It is this hope of resurrection that sustains the lives of Christians.

“It means that after this earthly vicissitudes and sufferings, there is a kind of remuneration in terms of internalizing life and surmounting the idea of eternal death and annihilation.

Bishop Onaga said, “Life doesn’t stop here. Life continues after death. That’s what the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ is teaching us. It takes faith to understand that.

“If someone has gone through this history and experience, why should we doubt him?

“Even St. Peter in the Acts of the Apostles, was preaching in Cornelius’ house, saying, “my dear brothers, what we are preaching is what we experienced. They condemned him; he died and God resurrected him. We are talking because we experienced it; we saw it”.

Easter begins today with the vigil that will usher in the resurrection of Christ which is Easter Sunday