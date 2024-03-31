Easter: Gov. Mbah preaches sacrifice, love, says economic challenges will soon be over

Cosmas Chukwu

Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State has urged the people of the state to emulate the virtues of self-sacrifice and love as exemplified by Christ.

Mbah also urged them to hold fast to their faith in the midst of the present socio-economic challenges, saying that they would eventually become a thing of the past.

He stated this in his Easter message to the people of Enugu State and the nation in general, signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Mainstream Media, Dan Nwomeh, on Sunday in Enugu.

The governor said, “I join Ndi Enugu and Nigerians in celebrating the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ.

“His death and resurrection embody self-sacrifice, forgiveness, infinite love, and victory over every challenge, all of which our state and nation need at a time like this.

“Therefore, as we mark Easter, I urge us to be our brother’s keeper and extend a hand of fellowship to those that offended us.

“I equally enjoin us to remain unwavering in our service to our dear state and faith in the fatherland, rest assured that we shall overcome the present socio-economic challenges and the good times will ultimately return,” he stated.

Mbah wished the people of Enugu State and Nigerians a happy Easter celebration