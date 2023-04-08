Easter celebration: Tinubu, Atiku ,Uzodinma, Adeleke, Soludo, others felicitate with Christians, ask them to  imbibe the virtues of love, peace

.NLC urges Nigerians to celebrate in peace

.Assures Labour has capacity to protest peacefully against wrongs by govt

.PDP urges prayers for justice, hope for national rebirth

UFOMBA UZUEGBU and AKOR SYLVESTER, Pamela Eboh Awka , Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo, IBRAHIM QUADRI

As Christians all over the world celebrate the resurrection of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ,

The President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, has enjoined Christians to recommit themselves to edifying and patriotic pursuits in the interest of the nation as they celebrate Easter.

He gave the charge in his Easter message to Christians on Saturday in Abuja, saying they should reflect on the priceless sacrifice and limitless love of God for mankind.

“I send my best wishes to Christians in Nigeria and all over the world who are celebrating Easter this Sunday.

“As we all enjoy the well-deserved break, I urge every Nigerian to reflect on the priceless sacrifice and limitless love of God for mankind.

“As we celebrate, let us also remember our obligation, as God’s children, to love our neighbour, regardless of tongue, faith and tribe,” he said.

He noted that for Christians everywhere, Easter celebration was in commemoration of Jesus Christ’s life of service and his supreme sacrifice for the salvation of mankind.

He further charged the faithful to imbibe the essential message of Christ’s ministry and truly begin to love our fellow Nigerians as we love ourselves as they celebrate Easter.

“We will make faster progress towards the achievement of the peaceful, united, strong, progressive and prosperous country we all desire.

“If we eschew divisive, parochial, ethnic and religious sentiments and rivalries, and begin to live more harmoniously with our compatriots,” Tinubu said.

He further noted that Easter was about renewed hope and redemption, saying it symbolises the triumph of hope over despair, love over hate and condemnation, and optimism over cynicism.

“Let us embrace this spirit and recommit ourselves to edifying and patriotic pursuits in the interest of our nation,” Tinubu urged.

Also, Former Vice President of Nigeria and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential flag bearer in the last general elections, Atiku Abubakar, has called on Nigerians to emulate the virtues of love and sacrifice which characterised the life of Jesus Christ.

In a message released by his media office in Abuja to mark the Easter celebration, the Wazirin Adamawa described those two qualities as essential to the unity that Nigeria so desperately needs at this time when vested and provincial interests threaten to tear our nation apart.

“This weekend, we join our Christian brothers and sisters in Nigeria and across the world to celebrate the Easter festivities. This commemoration is a time for deep reflection as it marks the sacrifice of Jesus Christ and his victory over death. It is a time to reach out to our brothers and sisters in need.

“It is also a time for all of us — regardless of faith, or ethnicity — to come together to pray for the peace of our nation. We must all remain constant in our efforts to promote unity — across all lines — because united, our nation remains stronger, and we can thrive as a people.

The former Vice President noted that it is no coincidence that adherents of the two major religions in the country are currently engaged in sacrifices that are aimed at enhancing their relationship and benefits with our Maker.

He expressed belief that in this season, Nigeria will rise and overcome her national challenges “because our shared experiences are bringing us to the conclusion that no matter what the forces of evil can do, we, as Nigerians, united in doing good, can and shall prevail.”

The Wazirin Adamawa also encouraged Nigeria’s leaders at all levels to use the opportunity of the Christian celebration of Easter to reflect on their stewardship to their people and to the nation.

His words: “Our leaders at all levels should follow the virtues that define this season – sacrifice, love, and charity – and come together to help all Nigerians resolve the differences that divide us.

“We must not allow those who seek to divide us to pretend as if our problems are as a result of another ethnic or religious group. We must collectively own our problems and collectively fashion out solutions to overcome them”.

Similarly ,Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has called on Anambrarians and Nigerians at large to use the period of Easter to show love and affection to one another

The Governor in his Easter message to the people through his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime said that the significance of Easter celebration calls for self introspection and a renewed commitment in enthroning a better society where love, tolerance, forgiveness, peace and unity will continue to reign

He described Easter as an important event in the Christendom, saying, “By His death, Christ offered Himself as sacrificial lamb for the sins of the world. By His resurrection, He redeemed mankind and strengthened our faith in everlasting life

“It is a season of discipline and sacrifice. We should celebrate with modesty and to remember the less privileged amongst us.

Soludo further urged the people to imbibe the virtues of forbearance, forgiveness, kindness, humility, love, peace and patience as demonstrated by Jesus Christ in offering Himself for crucifixion

While urging people to share love and joy this period and beyond, the governor also solicited for support from Anambrarians towards actualizing the lofty vision of building a liveable and prosperous homeland for all

He added, “On behalf of my family and the Government of Anambra State, I wish all a happy Easter!

In Imo state Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has urged the citizens to demonstrate the sacrificial love of Christ in their relationship with their neighbours, State and Nation.

The Governor said Easter celebration is meaningful, only when we rededicate ourselves to the service of God and humanity, through proper reflection on Christ’s uncommon love for mankind.

In his 2023 Easter Message, Governor Uzodimma also reminded Christians that Easter remains the foundation upon which their faith is built, hence their hope for salvation.

He reasoned that because Jesus Christ gave His all for the faithful to live, we have no reason not to pursue those qualities that will truly indicate that we appreciate the sacrifice He made for us, by recommitting to the service of God and humanity.

Governor Uzodimma said loving one another selflessly and sacrificially, forgiving one another and being faithful to God are qualities we must adorn proudly as Christians who really appreciate the price Christ paid on our behalf.

Immediate past Osun Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has felicitated the Christian faithful in the state on the occasion of the Year 2023 Easter Celebration.

He urged them to rededicate themselves to the service of God and to humanity, saying that the season should be seen as a period of sober reflection to further adhere strictly to its teachings and lessons.

Oyetola, in his Easter message to Christians by his media aide, Ismail Omipidan, advocated the need to further entrench healthy relationship, strengthen peaceful coexistence and promotion of unity during and after the festive period.

He called on Christians to continue to live together with persons of other faith in peace by extending hands of fellowship to non-Christians as exemplified by Jesus Christ, saying doing so would not only renew their faith in God but would also strengthen communal living.

“On behalf of my family, I congratulate our Christian brethren all over the world particularly in Nigeria and most importantly in Osun State as they celebrate this year’s Easter in commemoration of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“Since Easter celebration is one of the cardinal festivities in the Christendom, it behoves on the followers of Christ to emulate the teachings and lessons of the celebration.

“As a people, the Easter season offers us the opportunity to reflect on the sacrificial death of Jesus Christ on the cross and his resurrection, and to put into practice the lessons of love, sacrifice, perseverance and humility, which Jesus Christ taught and exemplified.

“We must continue to stand together in peace and unity as one people irrespective of religion or social differences. Let us seize the occasion to be our brother’s keeper by reaching out to the less privileged amongst us,” Oyetola said.

However, The death of Jesus Christ on the cross marked by commemoration of Easter offers Christendom, a chance for deep reflection on the virtues of greatest love and sacrifice and of undying hope.

Against this backdrop, therefore, the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has charged Nigerians to imbibe the virtues of Easter through manifestation of the spirit of love through forgiveness, sacrifice, hope and sincerity.

The President of the Congress, Comrade Joe Ajaero who gave the charge in his Easter message, urged Nigerian leaders at various levels of leadership to treat these virtues as as core values for healing, rebuilding and repositioning of the country.

We similarly urge Nigerians to protest within the ambit of the Law when they feel short-changed”,Ajaero stated, even as he urged the Christian faithful and their neighbours to celebrate the Easter in peace.

It is important to note that Jesus died a painful death on the cross not pleasing the establishment of the day but challenging it to do the right thing.

“We shall resist any attempt to criminalise our hard-earned right to peaceful protest against the ills perpetrated by operators of the Nigeria state.

“In the spirit of Easter, and in line with our protest tradition, we make bold to state that we have the capacity and the will to protest peacefully against wrongs by government when necessary.

He further advised the Christian faithful and their neighbours to celebrate the Easter in peace.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has rejoiced with Nigerians, particularly Christian faithful and residents of the State as they celebrate this year’s Easter-the commemoration of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Also, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has felicitated with Nigerians, especially the Christians, as they join others across the world to mark the 2023 Easter celebration of Jesus Christ.

The Governor urged Lagos residents, particularly Christians to emulate Jesus Christ’s virtues of humility, perseverance and compassion, which made Him die on the cross for the atonement of our sins and reconciling us with God.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in his Easter Message issued on Friday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, urged Christians to continue to live in peace, love and harmony with believers in other faiths, noting that good neighbourliness, selflessness, patience, and love were among the several lessons taught and exemplified by our Lord Jesus Christ.

The Governor also implored Nigerians, particularly, Christians to use the occasion to seek the face of God for continuous peace in Lagos State and Nigeria, especially as the country begins the transition from President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said: “I wish all Lagosians and Christians across the country and other parts of the world, a Happy Easter as we remember the sacrifice and love of Jesus towards mankind. The message of Easter is that of sacrifice, tolerance, harmony, perseverance, and undying love.

“As we commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, I want Lagosians and Nigerians in general to make togetherness and unity of the country the central goal of our nationalities.

“Let us remember to be Christ-like in our love for fellow citizens and our country. As Christians, this period offers us an opportunity to rethink our relationships as individuals, as communities, and as a nation.

“We should also use the period to pray for peace in Lagos State and Nigeria as the country prepares for the May 29 hanging-over ceremony.

“Let us all emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ by simply impacting the lives of friends, colleagues, associates, neighbours, and family members, as well as contributing to the growth and development of our dear Lagos State and Nigeria.

“We should mirror the virtues of humility, compassion, and undying love as demonstrated by Jesus Christ. May the blessing of Easter and the power of the resurrection rekindle our faith in God and humanity. I wish you all a happy celebration.”

The Governor used the opportunity of Easter celebration to commend and thank Lagosians for their steadfastness, resilience, support and cooperation with his administration during his first term, while also reassuring residents of his government’s commitment to continued good governance and more people-oriented programmes during his second term in office.

In his Easter message issued in Lagos on Friday by Eromosele Ebhomele, his Chief Press Secretary, Speaker Obasa also urged Nigerians to spend the holiday season in individual introspection and understanding that the country needs the citizens to prosper.

“No country grows or prospers without its citizens. This is to say that the roles of the citizens in the development of a country cannot be overemphasised.

“At this stage, we must see Nigeria as our country and resolve to unite to make it a better place for all.

“This means that as we pray, let’s also be mindful that we must all be willing to contribute meaningfully to the growth and development of our dear country no matter which part we come from,” Obasa advised.

Obasa tasked Christians in the country on religious tolerance saying that is one way citizens can live in peace, harmony and love as taught by Jesus Christ, who is the reason for the season.

“Jesus Christ taught us all the virtues of humility, kindness, compassion and fear of God. He remains a study in perseverance and forgiveness. This was why He reminded us that love for one another is one of the greatest commandments of God.

“As I congratulate you and wish you a happy Easter celebration on behalf of my colleagues and staff at the Lagos State House of Assembly, I want to appeal that we imbibe the virtues of Christ and be in love with one another.

“We should also use this period to touch lives. Let’s remember those in need. Let us show compassion to neighbours, friends and other citizens our hands can reach out to,” Obasa said.

The Speaker noted that Lagos enjoys peace and security because the State House of Assembly had constantly passed bills, motions and resolutions with the residents at the centre of consideration.

“We will not rest. Lagos, now the fifth largest economy in Africa, can become the biggest economy in the continent and further boost national progress. This is our goal,” the Speaker said.

Also, Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke has felicitated with Christians on the celebration of Easter, charging them to use the occasion to reflect on the very essence of the divine sacrifice by Jesus Christ.

Adeleke, who noted that Easter impressed on humanity unquantifiable power of love, tasked Christian faithful in a message to let the valuable lessons of Jesus sacrifice reflect on them all the time.

He charged Christians to hold to the message of love and compassion, which are the basis of the Easter celebration, noting that with love, “we will not only enjoy a peaceful society, but also make the right progress.

“Easter is a classical example of the power of love. Jesus Christ, as we are made to know, gave up himself to save mankind from the consequences of their transgressions,” the Governor noted in his message.

“Beyond the celebration that comes with the moment, it is also a reminder of how love can save, and why we must imbibe the culture of selfless service to humanity as exemplified by Jesus Christ. Let’s be concerned about the good of each other and show tolerance irrespective of our differences.”

Governor Adeleke reiterated his commitment to the welfare of the people of the state, assuring civil servants in Osun state of fulfilling promises made to them on improving their welfare conditions.

He said his administration will ensure the cash backing of promotions done by his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola, assuring that the leadership of the public service is working hard to conclude the computations across the Ministries, departments and agencies.

“I am aware that the ongoing computation and harmonisation of lists from the various services are almost completed. My administration remains committed to our promise to clear all indebtedness in phases as announced in the circular by the Head of Service in January”, Governor Adeleke assured

The Governor assured Osun people of his administration’s readiness to ensure that the resources of the state truly serves the citizenry, noting the efforts of his government to block all leakages in state’s finance and priority being accorded areas of needs of people across the grassroots and urban centres.

He affirmed his continuous push to attend to the will and wishes of the people in terms of infrastructures, roads, water, health and socio-economic growth.

“I thank the people of Osun state for their enduring support. Be rest assured that I am wholly committed to the delivery of good governance. With your support, we will take this state to a greater height,” Governor Adeleke concluded.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Nigerians to use the occasion of Easter to pray for the triumph of justice in the country.

The party made the call in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja on Saturday.

Ologunagba also urged Nigerians to use the period for the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ from dead to rekindle their hope for a new and purposeful order that derive only from the will of the people.

Ologunagba said that come of the Easter, after the 2023 general elections, served as an assurance that no matter how long falsehood and manipulation appear to thrive, the truth will surely prevail at the end of the day.

“This season rekindles humanity’s assurance of victory of life over death, hope over despair, justice over injustice and the triumph of the will of the people over the selfish and parochial scheme of an arrogant, selfish, corrupt and manipulative few.

“Our party therefore charges Nigerians to persevere in prayers and continue to care for, show love and share with one another at this critical time in hope for a better nation under a people-enthroned leadership,” he said.

Ologunagba said that the PDP has resolved to take every lawful action in its determination to claim presidential mandate at the court for Nigerians to have breath of fresh air under a purposeful leadership that they eagerly yearn for.

He wished all Nigerians a happy Easter celebration.