Easter Celebration: National Rescue movement Chairman felicitate with Nigerians

National Rescue Movement Chairman, Ambassador Issac Chigozie Udeh in a press statement issued to Journalists in Abuja felicitates with Christians and indeed all Nigerians as we mark the Easter celebration in commemoration of the death and resurrection of our Lord, Jesus Christ.

He stated that once a year, we celebrate this special pascal sacrifice of our Lord, Jesus Christ who gave His life to save the world. It is a period of deep reflection on our sojourn on earth, the ephemeral nature of the human body and the need to sacrifice the flesh and earthly pleasures in pursuit of a better place in the afterlife.

Ambassador Udeh further stated that as we merry, we should reflect on the above and also see the need to help the poor and the less privileged around us, pursue the ideals of a better society and work towards promoting unity in our dear nation, Nigeria.

God bless Nigeria.

For a better society