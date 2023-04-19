Earth Day: Google data highlights Nigerians’ growing interest in environmental issues

Google has released data highlighting the top sustainability-related trends and Nigerians growing interest in environmental issues in celebration of Earth Day.

Mr Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Communications and Public Affairs Manager, West Africa, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

Kola-Ogunlade said the data showed that Nigerians were showing a strong desire to understand environmental terms and concepts such as global warming and climate change.

“In simple terms, global warming is the gradual increase in earth’s temperature due to human activities, while climate change refers to the wider effects of global warming, including changes in weather patterns and more extreme weather events.

“Climate change is one of humanity’s most urgent challenges, and Earth Month is an opportunity for all of us to consider how we can make a difference.

“By providing accessible information on environmental topics, we hope to empower Nigerians to take action for a more sustainable future.

“It’s not just about what Google does; it’s about how we can all work together to protect our planet.

“As the country faces unique challenges in combating climate change, the increased attention to these issues is a testament to the growing public engagement on Earth Day and beyond,’’ he said.

He said that by providing accessible information on environmental topics, Nigerians would be empowered to take action for a more sustainable future.

He added that Nigerians were increasingly searching for solutions to manage and mitigate the impacts of flooding.

According to him, with a vast coastline and numerous rivers, Nigeria is particularly vulnerable to flooding, which can wreak havoc on communities, agriculture, and infrastructure.

“Another trending topic in Nigeria is carbon neutrality, as awareness of climate change grows and its effects become more evident, Nigerians are seeking ways to minimise their carbon footprint and contribute to global climate action,” Kola-Ogunlade said.

He said that both individuals and businesses were showing heightened interest in reducing their emissions and promoting sustainable practices to combat climate change and protect their communities.