Duran Organic Prelaunch showcases natural drugs to boost health, create wealth among Ibadan residents

Health and wellness have received a boost in Ibadan following the prelaunch of natural drugs by Duran Organics. The event which held at the JOGOR Centre was well attended and provided opportunity for the residents to learn about the importance and efficacy of organic drugs and leveraging the multi-marketing network to create wealth for themselves and their families. Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of Duran Organics , Mr. Prince Ayeni said ‘’We are into natural medicine and we have been in this business for decades .

We are the first in Africa to produce drugs organically. What we used to do before now is to produce for people, they package and they sell it in dollars. We want to change the entire mindsets that the Indian and Chinese are the only ones in the MLN market. Our government needs to understand that the natural medicines industry in the country is worth billions of dollars and they should support the practitioners. Nigerians should patronize indigenous medicines more and change the mentality towards home grown products Our products are very effective and cures, prevent illnesses as well as create wealth through the MLN’’.

Mrs. Olasoji Funmiloya one of Duran Executive managers urged Nigerians to take advantage of the products and wealth Duran Organics offers. She said ‘’Duran Organics is a company that deals with organic remedies. The products are available in Nigeria and internationally. Duran organics has restored many homes through their reward systems and putting food on the table. Through the multilevel marketing initiatives is helping to tackle poverty in the country . Some people received bonuses on a weekly basis , food items and others to help them live well and change their financial situation because we are in the multi level marketing space to help change the narratives in the industry. The reward system is mouth watering for everyone all over the world.’’Awards , food items were given to hardworking personnel of the companies while residents at the event received money and counseling on how to create multiple streams of income.

Speaking on the health benefits of Duran Organic products, Prince Ayeni said

” Duran Organic product radiant Skin, rejuvenate your skin, enriched with antioxidants and vitamins that nourish and protect, leaving your skin radiant and youthful.

It Enhanced Immunity : Boost your immune system naturally with our product, packed with immune-boosting herbs, helping you stay healthy all year round. Promotes digestive Harmony and supports digestive health with our herbal product, formulated with soothing herbs , promoting proper digestion and gut balance.

Eases stress and anxiety with our herbal remedies, featuring calming herbs , helping you unwind and find inner peace. Balances energy and crashes caffeine. The herbal product provides sustained energy and mental clarity.”.

He added that the company is not about health alone but also a company that provides platforms for wealth creation through network marking which brings about rewards systems to tackle poverty

“We are a legacy of excellence in natural medicine spanning decades. With a rich history of pioneering achievements, Duran Organic Health has set the standard for quality and efficacy in the field of herbal remedies.

Our state-of-the-art facility, nestled in the heart of Lusada, Ogun state, Nigeria, stands as a testament to our commitment to innovation and sustainability. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, we ensure that every product that leaves our factory is of the highest standard.

In the 1980s, we made history as the first African company to transform natural remedies into convenient capsules and tablets. Since then, we have remained at the forefront of formulation, production, and distribution of premium herbal and natural medicine products.

At Duran Organic Health, we pride ourselves on our capacity to produce large quantities of potent and efficacious remedies, all while maintaining the integrity of our ingredients. Trust Duran Organic Health for holistic wellness solutions that stand the test of time. Experience the difference with Duran Organic Health products.

