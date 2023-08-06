Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

D’Tigress are African champions again

Sports
By Peter
3
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Nigeria’s female basketball team, D’Tigress have defeated Senegal to win the 2023 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket Championship for the fourth consecutive time.

The Rena Wakama- led ladies defeated the 11-time African champions 84-74 to claim their sixth championship at the BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda on Saturday.

Details later…

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 9804 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Manchester City complete Gvardiol signing

Arsène Wenger visits his statue for the first time

FG Charges D’Tigeress to Maintain Lead, Commends Their…

I ‘ll surpass 2006 edition of National Sports Festival…

1 of 201