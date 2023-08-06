D’Tigress are African champions again Sports By Peter 3 Share Nigeria’s female basketball team, D’Tigress have defeated Senegal to win the 2023 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket Championship for the fourth consecutive time. The Rena Wakama- led ladies defeated the 11-time African champions 84-74 to claim their sixth championship at the BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda on Saturday. Details later… For a better society —————————————————————– Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe. Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline Twitter– @championnewsng Continue Reading Champion Newspaperschampionnews.com.ngD’Tigress are African champions againdaily Champion NewspapersDaily NewsLatest NewsLatest sportsNigeria champion newspapers 3 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppTelegram
Comments are closed.