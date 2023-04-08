DTCA seeks NYSC’s partnership on National Development

PAULETTE ORJIME-Abuja

DIRECTORATE of Technical Cooperation in Africa (DCNA) has expressed interest in forming synergy with National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in molding Nigerian graduates in the diaspora for nation-building.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to NYSC National Directorate Headquarters, Maitama, Abuja recently, the Director General of DTCA, Ambassador Rabiu Dagari stated that many Nigerian graduates living outside the shores of the country are eager to come home and contribute their quota to the development of the nation.

He therefore appealed to the NYSC Management to facilitate the process.

He equally said that DTCA in conjunction with African Development Bank (ADB) and Nigerians in Diaspora Commission have many other areas of collaboration NYSC can tap into, promising that his office will fashion out ways of making such feasible.

In his response, the Director General of Nation Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General YD Ahmed, said that the Management of the Scheme during it’s last Annual Management Conference dwelt extensively on how to maximize the potentials of young Nigerian graduates for the common good of the nation.

He assured his visitor that NYSC will key into DTCA’s proposal after studying it in line with the NYSC Act.

“We’ll do our best to work in accordance with NYSC Act”, said the NYSC helmswoman.