DSS releases Sowore

The Department of State Services (DSS), has released The convener of #RevolutionNow Movement and founder of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore.

It was gathered that Sowore who was arrested by the operatives of the DSS at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos regained his freedom after being interrogated for an hour

On Saturday, the activist had raised an alarm over a plot by security agencies to pick him up and frame him.

Sowore had said, “Yeah! All around in my home town, they’re tryin’ to track me down, yeah! They say they want to bring me in guilty. “However Babylon must fall! #FearlessInOctober.”

Constitutional lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, informed told newsmen that Sowore had been released.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng