DSS releases NLC President, Joe Ajaero, beats labour’s deadline

Sylvester Akor, Abuja

The president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has been released from custody on bail.

His release was confirmed by the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress party, in the last election, Omoyele Sowore in a post on social media platform X.

Ajaero was arrested on Monday morning by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja while en-route to the United Kingdom to attend a conference on workers’ rights and social justice.

The post read:

“The fascist regime of @officialABAT has released the @NLCHeadquarters President Joe Ajaero from @OfficialDSSNG custody on bail.

The @NLCHeadquarters must declare for #FearlessInOctober #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria

#NoGoingBack”

Earlier, reacting to the arrest, the NLC gave the Federal Government an ultimatum to release Ajaero unconditionally by Monday midnight or face severe consequences.

The NLC in a communiqué issued at the end of its National Administrative Council (NAC) meeting on Monday described Ajaero’s arrest and detention as “brazen and illegal”.

The communique said, “The National Administrative Council (NAC) of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) convened an emergency meeting today (Monday) to address the alarming and unlawful arrest and detention of Comrade Joe Ajaero, President of the NLC, by agents of the Nigerian Government. Comrade Ajaero was arrested and detained at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja while en-route to the United Kingdom, where he was scheduled to attend and address the Congress of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Britain, representing Nigerian workers in critical discussions on workers’ rights and social justice.

“After extensive deliberation, the NAC resolved as follows: The Council unequivocally condemns the brazen and illegal detention of Comrade Joe Ajaero by the Nigerian State without any legal warrant or justification.

“The NLC notes with grave concern that Comrade Ajaero was lawfully discharging his duties to represent Nigerian workers and had not committed any offense warranting such action. His detention is an affront to the rights of workers and the democratic principles of freedom of movement and expression.

“The NLC demands the immediate and unconditional release of Comrade Joe Ajaero before 12 midnight today (Monday). The Council reiterates that Joe Ajaero is not a fugitive or a criminal, and his detention is an act of intimidation aimed at silencing dissent and stifling the labour movement’s voice in Nigeria”.

Meanwhile, the Amnesty International has criticised President Bola Tinubu for the ‘unlawful’ invasion of the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project office by operatives of the Department of State Services.

SERAP had, via its X handle on Monday, raised the alarm that officers from the Department of State Services had taken over its Abuja office.

“President Tinubu must immediately direct the DSS to end the harassment, intimidation, and attacks on the rights of Nigerians,” SERAP added.

Reacting to the incident, Amnesty International, in a post on X, said the president was going too far in his administration’s efforts to suppress dissenting voices.

The post read, “Amnesty International received a disturbing report of the unlawful invasion of the Abuja office of the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project by operatives of the DSS. President Bola Tinubu is going too far in his government’s repressive efforts to silence dissenting voices

It would be recalled that the NLC has threatened a Nationwide shut down with the arrest by Department of State Services (DSS) on president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Joe Ajaero over an allegation of terrorism financing, cyber crime, treasonable felony and others slammed on the workers’ president by the police recently.

Confirming the development, NLC head of information and public affairs, Benson Upah said that Ajaero was arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, on his way to the United Kingdom to attend Trade Union Congress billed for today.

Upah, in a statement he signed said “This morning, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, was seized and whisked away by agents of the Nigerian State while on his way to the United Kingdom on the invitation of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Britain. Comrade Ajaero was set to attend and address the global gathering of workers on behalf of Nigerian workers at the Congress of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in the UK, a platform where critical discussions on workers’ rights, social justice, and economic fairness are discussed.

“We are yet to ascertain his whereabouts or his state of health as all efforts we have made to get in touch with him have proved abortive.

“We wish to categorically state that Comrade Ajaero has been detained without any legal warrant or formal instrument. Joe Ajaero is not a fugitive. His detention is therefore a brazen act of lawlessness and intimidation as he has not been declared wanted by any law enforcement body. His detention is a brazen act of intimidation and completely unjustified under the laws of our nation. The mere contemplation of not just stopping a lawful citizen from travelling but also sequestering his freedom is an affront to our democratic and natural rights as a people and as workers.

“This is an unmistakable demonstration of the height of lawlessness being perpetuated by the Nigerian government and its agencies in their bid to silence every voice of dissent and opposition in the country as the economic policies of the government continues to afflict the people with monumental suffering and hardship.

“Such actions are not only undemocratic but immoral as well as a direct affront to the fundamental rights of citizens and organizations to lawfully express their views and carry out their activities.

“In the light of this troubling development, the Congress puts all its affiliates, State Councils, Civil society allies and all patriotic Nigerians on the highest state of alert. The Congress will not stand idly by while the rights of its leaders and members are trampled upon.

“Accordingly, we demand for the immediate and unconditional release of comrade Joe Ajaero.

“Furthermore, we call on the international community, human rights organizations, and all advocates of democracy to take note of this rising wave of authoritarianism in Nigeria. The world must bear witness to these assaults on human dignity, civil liberties, and the rule of law.

“The NLC remains resolute in its commitment to protecting workers’ rights and will not be cowed by the oppressive tactics of the state. Once again, we demand the immediate and unconditional release of Comrade Joe Ajaero and the cessation of all forms of harassment against labour leaders and the Nigerian working class including innocent citizens who hold dissenting opinions. We equally demand that the state frees all Nigerians languishing in various prisons around the country for exercising their democratic rights to protest in the #EndBadGovernance rallies around the country.

“Finally, the Organs of the Congress are in a closed door meeting whose outcome will be made available to the public”.

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has called on President Bola Tinubu’s government to ensure immediate release of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Joe Ajaero, saying the action violated the rights of Nigerian workers.

It said the arrest of Ajaero while going for official assignment in United Kingdom, sets a very bad precedence and threatened the fundamental rights of the common men.

The statement of the union signed by its president, Festus Osifo reads: “The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has received with grave concern the news of the arrest of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) earlier today. This unjust action represents a clear violation of the rights to freedom of association and expression, fundamental pillars in any democratic society.

“Congress, firmly condemns the arrest and calls for his immediate and unconditional release. This arrest sets a dangerous precedence that threatens not only the leadership of the Nigerian labour movement but also the voices of millions of working-class Nigerians who rely on unions to represent and protect their interests. “It is imperative that the government respects the rule of law, democratic norms, and the legitimate rights of workers and their representatives. The labour movement has always stood for peaceful negotiations. “We, therefore, urge the Nigerian government to prioritize dialogue and reconciliation over harassment. We stand in solidarity with the NLC and reaffirm our commitment to defending the rights and dignity of Nigerian workers”.

.SERAP to Tinubu: Direct DSS to end attacks on us, Labour

However, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Bola Tinubu “to immediately direct Nigeria’s Department of State Services (DSS) to end the intimidation and harassment and attack against our organization and the threat of arrest against our directors.”

Some officers from DSS today invaded our Abuja office. A tall, large, dark-skinned woman entered our office, accompanied by a slim, dark-skinned man. Other officers were sighted in two unmarked vehicles stationed outside our office. The officers who interrogated our office requested to see our directors.

The invasion of SERAP’s office followed our call on Mr Tinubu and his government to direct the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to immediately reverse the apparently illegal and unconstitutional increase in the pump price of petrol and to ensure the prompt and thorough investigation of alleged corruption and mismanagement in the NNPC.

In a statement today by SERAP deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said: “We condemn the invasion of our Abuja office today by Nigeria’s Department of State Services (DSS). The Tinubu administration must immediately direct the DSS to end the intimidation and harassment of SERAP and our staff members.”

Human rights lawyer and senior advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana said: “We condemn the invasion of SERAP’s office. The Tinubu government must urgently fish out the officers who carried out the invasion of SERAP’s office in the name of the government. Anyone found to be responsible for the invasion must be prosecuted. The government must allow human rights defenders to freely carry out their work, consistent with the Nigerian Constitution.”

SERAP’s statement, read in part: “The invasion of SERAP’s office by the DSS and the harassment and intimidation of our staff members is a brutal assault on the entire human rights community in the country.”

“The escalating crackdown on human rights, and harassment and intimidation of NGOs and human rights defenders that have shown astonishing courage in their human rights work. The govts policies hurt those most in need, undermine access of Nigerian victims of human rights violations and abuses to justice, and contribute to a culture of impunity of perpetrators.”

“This government has an obligation to support and protect civil society groups and human rights defenders. We are seriously concerned about the growing restrictions on civic space and the brutal crackdown on the human rights of Nigerians.”

“President Tinubu must urgently instruct appropriate authorities to promptly and thoroughly investigate the invasion of our offices and to bring to justice those involved.”

“Nigerian authorities must allow SERAP to freely carry out our mandates as recognized under the Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended], the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights to which Nigeria is a state party.”

“Nigerian authorities must end the harassment and intimidation attacks against SERAP and ensure the safety and security of our staff.”

“If the Tinubu government does not take all necessary measures to immediately end the intimidation and harassment of SERAP or any other civil society group for that matter, SERAP will take appropriate legal action nationally and internationally to challenge the brutal crackdown and hold the authorities to account for their constitutional and international human rights obligations.”

“SERAP will continue to work to challenge any attempt to restrict, silence or eliminate the voices of credible civil society in the country. We urge the presidency to speak out strongly against intimidation and harassment of SERAP and our staff.”

“Under the Constitution of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and international human rights law, everyone whose rights are violated are entitled to a right to an effective remedy. Exposing human rights violations and seeking redress for them is largely dependent on the degree of security enjoyed by civil society groups and human rights defenders.”

“While some may not like to hear some of the things SERAP has said, this in no way justifies the invasion of our office and harassment and intimidation of our staff members. The authorities should show commitment to protecting the right to freedom of expression and guarantee conditions for civil society to flourish.”