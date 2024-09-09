Champion Newspapers Limited
DSS arrests NLC President Ajaero

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

 

The Department of State Services, DSS has arrested the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Joe Ajaero.

Confirming the development, NLC head of information, Benson Upah told newsmen that Ajaero was arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, on his way to the United Kingdom.

Details shortly….

 

