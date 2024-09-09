DSS arrests NLC President Ajaero

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Department of State Services, DSS has arrested the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Joe Ajaero.

Confirming the development, NLC head of information, Benson Upah told newsmen that Ajaero was arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, on his way to the United Kingdom.

Details shortly….

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng