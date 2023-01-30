DSS  arrests gang selling newly redesigned naira notes, says banker involved

Department of state services( DSS) says it has intercepted members of syndicates selling the newly redesigned naira notes and affirmed that some commercial bank officials were involved.

The service spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, said the SSS discovered that in parts of the country, bank officials were implicated.

The SSS issued a warning to those involved in the racket, calling it an “ignoble act.”

It also called on regulatory and supervisory agencies to be watchful and address the growing trend.

Afunanya said the SSS is open to receiving useful information that will help catch those involved in the illegal sale of the newly redesigned currency.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) introduced new N200, N500 and N1,000 notes in December 2022 for the purpose of reducing the amount of cash in circulation and stifling terrorism.

The CBN had directed Nigerians to exchange their old notes in the bank by January 31 2023 when it would cease to be legal tender.

However, the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele announced a 10-day extension of the January 31 deadline, after Nigerians reported a scarcity of the new notes in bank Automated Teller Machines.

The CBN governor said another extension will not be given after February 10.