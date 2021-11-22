Dry Season : NEMA South West flags off fire prevention campaign

By Patience Ogbo

In line with the disaster risk reduction strategies of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) ,the southwest zone of the agency has commenced the fire prevention campaign.

Mr. Saheed Akiode the South West Zonal Coordinator of NEMA said the campaign is aimed at preventing and mitigating the effect of fire disaster in the dry season.

Speaking on the need for all hands to be on deck to stop fire disaster, Mr. Akiode said “Sensitization campaign is also expected to reach schools and other public places”.

Stakeholders which include the Federal Fire Service, State Fire Service, NSCDC, traders Women association and NEMA Emergency volunteers as well as non governmental organisations were present during the road walk as they sensitised traders in Bodija market and the general public in Ibadan Oyo State.

The sensitisation and fire fighting simulator took place at the Bodija International Market in Ibadan Oyo state where the Iyaloja General appreciated the Agency for embarking on a proactive mission to prevent lost of lives and properties in the market. She equally requested for continuous simulation to assist in the preparedness plan of the traders in the market.

The campaign which was adjudged successful, saw the traders and members of the public exhibit their readiness to apply lesson learnt during the exercise.

The media and the National Orientation Agency were engaged as part of the sensitisation and awareness campaign.