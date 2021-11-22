Champion Newspapers Limited
Dry Season : NEMA South West flags off fire prevention campaign

By Editor
By Patience Ogbo

 

In line with the disaster risk reduction strategies of the National Emergency Management Agency  (NEMA) ,the southwest zone of the agency  has  commenced the fire prevention campaign.

 

 Mr. Saheed Akiode the  South West Zonal  Coordinator of NEMA said the campaign  is aimed at preventing and mitigating the effect of fire disaster in the dry season.

 

Speaking on the need for all hands to be on deck to stop fire disaster, Mr. Akiode said “Sensitization campaign  is also expected to reach schools and other public places”.

 

Stakeholders which include the Federal Fire Service, State Fire Service, NSCDC, traders  Women association and NEMA Emergency volunteers as well as non governmental organisations  were  present during  the  road walk as they  sensitised traders in Bodija market and the general public in Ibadan Oyo State.

 

The sensitisation and fire fighting simulator took place at the Bodija International Market in Ibadan Oyo state where the Iyaloja General appreciated the Agency for embarking on a proactive mission to prevent lost of lives and properties in the market.  She equally requested for continuous  simulation to assist in the  preparedness plan of the traders in the market.

 

The campaign which was adjudged successful, saw  the traders and members of the public  exhibit their readiness to apply lesson learnt during the exercise.

The media and the National Orientation Agency were engaged as part of the sensitisation and awareness campaign.

 

 





