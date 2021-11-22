Dry Season : NEMA South West flags off fire prevention campaign

In line with the disaster risk reduction strategies of the National Emergency Management Agency(NEMA) ,the southwest zone of the agencyhascommenced the fire prevention campaign.
Mr. Saheed Akiode theSouth West ZonalCoordinator of NEMA said the campaignis aimed at preventing and mitigating the effect of fire disaster in the dry season.
Speaking on the need for all hands to be on deck to stop fire disaster, Mr. Akiode said “Sensitization campaignis also expected to reach schools and other public places”.
Stakeholders which include the Federal Fire Service, State Fire Service, NSCDC, tradersWomen association and NEMA Emergency volunteers as well as non governmental organisationswerepresent duringtheroad walk as theysensitised traders in Bodija market and the general public in Ibadan Oyo State.
The sensitisation and fire fighting simulator took place at the Bodija International Market in Ibadan Oyo state where the Iyaloja General appreciated the Agency for embarking on a proactive mission to prevent lost of lives and properties in the market.She equally requested for continuoussimulation to assist in thepreparedness plan of the traders in the market.
The campaign which was adjudged successful, sawthe traders and members of the publicexhibit their readiness to apply lesson learnt during the exercise.
The media and the National Orientation Agency were engaged as part of the sensitisation and awareness campaign.