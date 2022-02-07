Drugs abuse: US based medical consultant donates land for rehabilitation of victims.

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

A United States based and Akwa Ibom born health care provider, Akparawa Anwan Idara Enyong has donated a plot of land to a non governmental organization, CADAAI for the building of a rehabilitation center for victims of drug abuse.

Madam Enyong announced the donation at the official inauguration of the body which also featured her decoration and investiture as the medical consultant of CADAAI at Governor’s office annex in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

At the event which took place on Thursday, she also announced a cash donation of One Million Naira for immediate commencement of development of the plot which is located in Uyo.

According to her, the rehabilitation center will not only be a home for victims of drug abuse, but also for other under privileged

persons such as orphans and children thrown out of home by their parents or guardians on alleged accusation of witchcraft.

Akparawa Anwan Enyong promised supply of drugs to the center at regular intervals once it becomes operational which she said will be immediate in view of the seriousness attached to the menace.

“Drug abuse is a disease that affects humanity globally. And until steps are taken by contributing our individual quota it could degenerate to a social problem capable of destroying the society.

“That is why I want work to commence immediately as rehabilitation is the best therapy because the inmates will also be drilled and taught skills which on discharge will make them useful to themselves and society”, she maintained.

Enyong who has worked as a health care provider in United States for over thirty years, used the opportunity to call on government, groups and spirited individuals to support CADAAI to enable them to embark on the project to better the society.

However, she gave kudos to Udom’s administration for the massive infrastructure doting the landscape of Akwa Ibom state and called on parents to watch over the behavior of their children to know if they are abusing drugs, even as she advised children not to abuse drugs in order not to over stretch health care facilities in this Covid 19 era.

Reacting to the speech by the earlier speaker, helmsman of CADAAI, Ephraim Obot thanked the donor for her generosity and vowed to reciprocate her gesture by ensuring that the fight against drug abuse is won.

“We will win this fight not through AK47 but advocacy. Already we have about 321 victims waiting to be rehabilitated. We can’t continue to remain in limbo and allow youth who suppose to become our future leaders languish in oblivion due to the menace called drug abuse,” he bemoaned.

Obot who promised to embark on sensitization campaign to both primary and secondary schools in the state in the nearest future, regretted that human disaster has overtaken natural disaster in Nigeria and called for all hands to be on decks to avert the looming disaster by winning the fight.

Corroborating the former speaker, he lauded Governor Udom Emmanuel whom he said but for him providing enabling environment and prevailing peace, the project wouldn’t have been possible. On the uniform, he explained “the uniform became necessary because if we go on muffty they would think we are like them and they won’t take us serious.”

Other speakers on the occasion were chairman, Fidelis Akpan, NDLEA deputy commandant, Malam Shehu, and representative of deputy governor of Edo State, who supported the call on government, church and other bodies to join hands with CADAAI to stamp out drug abuse from the society.