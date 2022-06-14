Drug trafficking: Two Abba Kyari’s co-defendants sentenced to 2 years imprisonment

CHIGO IKPO, Abuja

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, Tuesday sentenced two co-defendants in the suit filled by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA against suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police of Police Abba Kyari and six others, on alleged drug trafficking charges, to two years imprisonment.

The two defendants, Chibunna Umeibe and Emeka Ezenewanne, who are the 6th and 7th defendents in the case, were arrested at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu, on 25th January 2022. They had earlier pleaded guilty to Count 5, 6 and 7 presented by the NDLEA.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Emeka Nwite, in his judgment, said having admitted to committing the offence preferred against them in counts 5, 6 and 7 by the NDLEA, Chibunna Umeibe and Emeka Ezenwanne, who are 6th and 7th defendants, “are hereby convicted accordingly.”

Justice Nwite then sentenced them to two years imprisonment on each of the three counts which they had admitted to.

He added that the terms will run concurrently, commencing from the day the two defendants were arrested by the anti-narcortic agency.

At the resumed hearing, counsel for the NDLEA, Sunday Joseph, told Justice Nwite that two motions seeking for a plea bargain in respect of Umeibe and Ezenewanne had been filled.

According to Joseph, the two motions which is dated June 13, were filled on June 14.

Counsel to the defendants, E. I. Okenyi concurred with Joseph’s submission. There were no objections to the motion, from counsels from the other defendants including Abba Kyari.

