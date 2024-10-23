Drug trafficking: Senate probes NDLEA’s allegation against Sen Ashiru

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

The Senate on Tuesday at plenary set up a six-member ad-hoc committee led by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (

APGA, Abia South) to investigate allegation of drug trafficking levelled against its deputy leader Senator Ashiru Oyelola ( APC, Kwara North Central) by officers of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The panel has Senator Kaka Shehu, APC, Borno Central; Senator Ede Dafinone, APC, Delta Central; Senator Ireti Kingibe, LP, FCT; Senator Afolabi Shauibu, APC, Ogun Central; and Senator Lawal Usman, PDP, Kaduna Central as members.

The Senate had on resumption of plenary on Tuesday went into an Executive Session that lasted from 11am to 1.50pm at the end of which Senator Ashiru came up with a point of Order that provided him with the platform to brief the Senate of his ordeal at the hands of NDLEA officials at the weekend.

In his motion, the lawmaker said:”Mr. President, I am coming under Order 42, Personal Explanation. You can watch it on YouTube if needed.”

Having been given the floor by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, he said,”Distinguished colleagues, I approached the Senate regarding an issue that breached my fundamental rights and infringed on my floor immunity and privilege. I seek the indulgence of the Senate to proceed with my explanation. Those in favour say “aye.” Those against say “nay.” The ayes have it.

Continuing Senator Ashiru said,”Mr. Senate President, I want to address the NDLEA’s malicious reaction to the debate on the bill seeking to establish an institute for drug awareness and rehabilitation. I expressed my concerns and contributed to this bill for several reasons. For example, within my constituency, drug consumption and trafficking have negatively affected many, with some losing their sanity. We have visible examples of drug barons profiting from distribution, and drug-related crimes are increasing.

“I have also observed corruption within the NDLEA, which needs to be addressed. Despite my concerns, I supported the bill to establish another agency to handle rehabilitation.

“Now, under Order 42, I wish to clear myself of allegations, especially one published in Daily Trust, claiming that I, Senator Ashiru, am involved in drug distribution. I categorically deny these accusations. At 68 years old, I have never consumed drugs, alcohol, or even carbonated drinks. I am simply a man who drinks water and eats normal food.

“These baseless claims seem to have arisen from my contributions in the Senate on October 15, 2024. This publication is an attempt to subvert free debate in the Senate and malign my credibility. The NDLEA’s allegations are unfounded and aim to impede my ability to participate in debates.”

In his remarks Akpabio said, “Distinguished colleagues, Senator Ashiru came under Order 42, which does not allow debate. He has made his point. I believe the NDLEA’s actions are in response to his comments during the debate on the rehabilitation center for drug users. If the NDLEA truly thought he was a drug baron, they should have acted long ago, not now, after his Senate contributions.

“Nigerians may not be aware, but everything said in the Senate is privileged and immune from external debate, whether on radio or TV. Senator Ashiru has never been charged or invited by the NDLEA. We see him as a gentleman who does not consume alcohol, let alone drugs.”

Continuing he said, “Colleagues, this is a serious matter. We must call the NDLEA to order. Injury to one is injury to all. I propose we set up an ad hoc committee to investigate the NDLEA’s allegations against Senator Ashiru. If they fail to provide justification, the Senate will take drastic action.

“Those in favour of establishing the committee, say “aye.” Those against, say “nay.” The ayes have it.

“Committee members: The following members will constitute the ad hoc committee to look into the allegations made on television and in Daily Trust about Senator Ashiru”.

Again in his closing remarks the Senate President gave the Probe Panel one week to report back to the Senate adding, “this is due to the seriousness of the issue”.