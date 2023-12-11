Drug: NDLEA makes big interceptions in Enugu, other places

By Cosmas Chukwu

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA operatives Saturday at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport (AIIA), Enugu, intercepted 12 consignments of cocaine belonging to members of a drug trafficking organisation.

A businessman, Augustine Justine Emeka, 44, who claims he deals in copper wire, was arrested at the airport upon his arrival from Douala, Cameroon via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Ethiopia Airline with the 12 consignments consisting of 797 pellets of cocaine weighing 17.6kgs.

During the preliminary interview, the suspect reportedly admitted the cocaine consignments were for delivery to 12 different persons in the country.

The agency also disrupted a drug party allegedly disguised as a wedding reception, leading to the arrest of the groom and 25 individuals in Katsina State.

This was made known in a statement by the Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday.He said that officers of the agency swooped on the suspects while they were busy taking turns abusing all sorts of illicit substances including a mixture of multiple drugs mixed in a plastic bucket.

“Though the groom, Musa Gwandi who organised the drug party along with his friends was not at the venue at the time the 25 others were arrested, he was nabbed on Sunday, December 3 following a manhunt for him,” Babafemi said.

In a related development, NDLEA operatives at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), seeIkeja, Lagos on Friday arrested a fleeing suspect, Onyejiuwa Prince Ifeanyi, who had gone into hiding since September 8 following the seizure of a United Kingdom-bound 20kg cannabis consignment concealed in tomato pastes tins at the SAHCO shed linked to him.

In the same vein, operatives of the Seaports Operations of the agency on Monday, December 4, arrested a 45-year-old Beninoise, Jamila Fatiu, at Ebute Ero Jetty in Lagos Island with 398 bottles of codeine cough syrup on her way to Seme border via a boat service.

Also, last Sunday, operatives in Anambra State intercepted a truck marked BEN 302 YS (Edo) and after a search, 5,612 bottles of codeine-based syrup; 57,800 capsules of tramadol and 5,100 ampoules of pentazocine injection, among others were recovered.

The driver, Ambrose Oyamedan; conductors Samuel Otejere and Obey Jonathan as well as the truck were taken into custody for further investigation.

Two ladies: Chiemenam Akusoba, 25, and Chidinma Ibenwa, 28, were also arrested on Saturday with 15.8503kg of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and cannabis sativa in Umuogbu, Nnobigg and Onitsha respectively.

At least, three suspects: Monday John, 50; Maryam Adang, 48; and Mohammed Lawal Musa, 36, were arrested in different parts of Kaduna State.

While John was arrested with 28.4kgs cannabis on Thursday, Maryam was nabbed with 18.6kg of same substance on Saturday, same day Musa, an indigene of Damagaran, Niger Republic was arrested with 34kgs of cannabis sativa along Abuja- Kaduna highway while he was on his way to Niger Republic with the exhibit.

In Kogi State, 20-year-old Adamu Nuhu was arrested on Monday, December 3, along Okene-Lokoja-Abuja Expressway while coming from Onitsha, Anambra State enroute Kaduna State with 2,700 ampoules of pentazocine injection; 11,900 pills of tramadol 225mg and 100mg as well as 124,000 tablets of diazepam.

In Borno State, NDLEA operatives recovered 81,975 pills of tramadol from three suspects: Mohammed Abubakar, 25; and Hassan Mohammed, 25, both in Response Area, Bayo town while Suleman Hamidu, 27, was nabbed by soldiers on a follow-up operation in Mubi town, Adamawa State.

While Taye Ali, 43, and Okon Peter, 60 were arrested with 97kgs cannabis at Kanisuru, Ipele area of Ondo State on Saturday, Nnabuke Christian, 29, was nabbed with 46,000 tabs of diazepam, 4,900 pills of tramadol and 6,000 ampoules of pentazocine injection at Gwagwalada area of the FCT Abuja. The suspect reportedly admitted that the consignment was for onward supply to illegal miners at Sabongarin Doguwa in Kano State