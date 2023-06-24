Drug addicts deserve sympathy, not stigmatisation – Marwa

THE Chairman and Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd) says victims of drug abuse deserve sympathy not stigmatisation as they struggle to overcome their conditions.

Marwa made the call in Abuja on Friday during the Juma’at prayer to commemorate the World Drug Day (WDD).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the event is: ‘People First: stop stigma and discrimination, strengthen prevention’.

According to him, the most important thing is for people to treat drug users as human beings and sympathise with them to help them recover.

”A lot of people on drugs don’t want to go out and get treatment because they are afraid of stigmatisation.

“That is why NDLEA has a 24/7 line that helps; which is, when you call and ask for assistance, nobody ask you who you are and where you live.

“And with that, at least, there is solution to discrimination and stigmatisation because nobody knows who you are.

“We will like families, communities and clergymen to rise up to it and face the challenge,” he said.

The NDLEA boss further said that the agency was doing a lot of advocacy in the grassroots, using worship centres, schools, traditional leaders and other groups.

”Awareness programmes and sensitisation are being carried out by the state and area commands.

“We have reached out to the society through the state and area commands. The clergymen have been helping through the Churches and the Mosques.

“We are going to traditional institutions, labour and schools to explain the scourge.

“We will continue to tell them why it is bad to take drugs and of course, the punishment that awaits those who engage in trafficking,” Marwa said.

Earlier, Prof. Ibrahim Maqary, the Chief Imam of the National Mosque, urged Nigerians to accept those struggling with drug abuse and show them love.

Maqary pledged that Muslim leaders will continue to disseminate messages on the dangers of drug abuse in order to achieve a drug free society.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng