Driving Nigeria’s ICT Growth: The Path to Realising Our Tech Potential

By Oluwole Asalu

Nigeria is on the verge of a significant technological shift, with vast untapped potential in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector. However, while the opportunities are abundant, challenges such as infrastructure gaps, regulatory hurdles, and the need for targeted investments in education remain.

Nigeria’s large, youthful population is its greatest asset. Young Nigerians are driving innovation, creating groundbreaking solutions in fintech, e-commerce, and healthtech, among others. Our nation is brimming with entrepreneurial energy, but to unlock the full potential of this sector, strategic and sustained investments are crucial.

Addressing the Infrastructure Gap

A critical challenge facing Nigeria’s ICT growth is the existing infrastructure gap. While mobile penetration is remarkably high, broadband connectivity remains inconsistent and inaccessible in many rural areas. Closing this digital divide is imperative to driving inclusive growth and ensuring that everyone, irrespective of location, can benefit from the digital economy.

To address this, there must be a concerted effort from both public and private sectors to expand broadband infrastructure. Improving data connectivity, establishing data centres, and enhancing power supply are foundational steps to ensure Nigeria is equipped for the digital future.

Our national broadband penetration target of 70% by 2025 is ambitious but attainable. It will require not only financial investments but also public-private collaborations, fostering partnerships that prioritise long-term solutions over quick wins. The more connected Nigeria becomes, the more the ICT sector can serve as a catalyst for national economic growth.

Regulatory Reform: Creating an Enabling Environment

Equally critical to Nigeria’s tech advancement is creating a regulatory framework that fosters innovation and protects entrepreneurs. Overregulation can stifle the very creativity that drives growth, while under-regulation risks leaving vital sectors exposed to risks like cyber threats.

To build a thriving tech ecosystem, Nigeria needs clear, forward-thinking policies that simplify doing business and enable startups to scale. Regulatory clarity on issues like data protection, intellectual property rights, and foreign investments will encourage both local and global players to operate within Nigeria’s digital landscape confidently.

This requires that the government and regulatory bodies continuously engage with the tech ecosystem to remain adaptive to evolving technologies and business models. Fostering this mutual understanding will encourage innovative approaches to regulations that support startups without suffocating their potential.

Investing in Human Capital for the Digital Economy

Beyond infrastructure and regulation, the future of Nigeria’s ICT sector rests on its people. Our youth are at the forefront of Africa’s tech innovation, but there’s a pressing need to bridge the gap between potential and readiness. To position Nigeria as a tech hub, education must become a priority.

Currently, there is a mismatch between the skills required in the digital economy and what is being taught in our schools. Investments in tech education—whether through universities, coding academies, or vocational training—must be scaled. Empowering young Nigerians with skills in coding, artificial intelligence, data science, and cybersecurity will prepare them to thrive in the future workforce.

This emphasis on tech education is more than just an economic necessity; it is a moral imperative. By equipping our youth with the tools to lead in the digital age, we ensure that no talent is wasted and that every young Nigerian has a shot at success in a fast-changing global market.

The Role of Startups in the Nigerian Digital Revolution

Startups are the heartbeat of Nigeria’s tech scene. Across sectors like fintech, healthtech, and agrotech, startups are solving Nigeria’s most pressing problems. Yet, despite their remarkable innovations, many struggle with scaling due to a lack of access to funding, mentorship, and infrastructure.

To strengthen the startup ecosystem, there needs to be a focus on creating a supportive environment where entrepreneurs can thrive. Access to early-stage funding, government-backed grants, and a network of investors willing to take long-term views on returns are key to enabling these businesses to grow.

Additionally, establishing tech hubs and accelerators across Nigeria can foster community among tech entrepreneurs, providing a space for ideas to be nurtured and connections to be built. The role of government, again, is essential here. By creating incentives for venture capital firms and fostering collaboration between local and international tech investors, Nigeria can create a tech ecosystem that truly supports growth at scale.

Becoming Africa’s Leading Technology Hub

As Africa’s largest economy, Nigeria has the potential to become the continent’s foremost tech hub. This isn’t just about boosting the ICT sector—it’s about how technology can power growth across other critical sectors like agriculture, healthcare, and education.

For example, agrotech solutions can transform farming practices, making agriculture more efficient and sustainable. Healthtech platforms can address the gaps in Nigeria’s healthcare infrastructure by providing digital healthcare services to underserved areas. E-learning platforms can revolutionise education, providing opportunities to young Nigerians even in remote areas.

By positioning itself as a hub for tech innovation, Nigeria can become a model for how technology can drive inclusive, sustainable development. The African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) presents a unique opportunity for Nigerian startups and tech companies to expand across Africa, tapping into new markets and scaling their solutions continent-wide.

The Future of Nigeria’s Digital Economy

The road to becoming a tech leader is not without its challenges, but Nigeria is uniquely positioned to take advantage of this moment in time. Our youth are innovative, our market is large, and the demand for digital solutions is growing. What is needed now is a unified, long-term vision that brings together government, private sector, and educational institutions to align their efforts toward a common goal.

If we can address the current challenges—by improving infrastructure, creating clear regulatory frameworks, investing in education, and supporting startups—we will unlock an era of unprecedented growth. Nigeria has the potential to become Africa’s digital powerhouse, driving innovation that will shape the continent’s future.

The time to act is now. The future of Nigeria’s digital economy is not a distant dream—it is a present reality waiting to be realised. With the right strategies and investments in place, Nigeria’s ICT sector can be a beacon of hope for the rest of Africa, showcasing how technology can be leveraged for inclusive growth, economic prosperity, and sustainable development.

The revolution has begun, and Nigeria is poised to lead. Let’s make sure we seize this moment.

Oluwole Asalu is a thought leader in the tech field in Nigeria, dedicated to advancing the nation’s tech ecosystem and fostering innovation and growth. He is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Quomdo Systems Africa.