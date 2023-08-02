Driver crushes middle aged man to death in Ondo community

DAMISI OJO, Akure

A middle aged man popularly called Jossy, has been crushed to death by a reckless driver around Idowo area of Ogbagi-Ikare road in Ondo State.

According to an eyewitness, the vehicle was driven in a reckless manner when he knocked down the motorcyclist which led to his instant death.

The late Josy was described as the manager of an hotel in Ogbagi Akoko and father of three.

The body has been deposited at the State Specialist Hospital, Ikare Akoko while the driver has been arrested and detained at Ikare Divisional Police Station.

Efforts to speak with Divisional Police Officer (DPO)Ikare-Akoko proved abortive but a police source confirmed the arrest of the driver, saying he might be charged with reckless driving and manslaughter soonest.

For a better society