Drive interventions through microfinance banks – Chairman RUN MFB urges FG

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Chairman, of the board of Directors, of Redeemer’s University Microfinance Bank, RUN MFB, Dr. Daniel Ogun, has urged the Federal Government of Nigeria to drive special interventions through microfinance banks.

Speaking at the commissioning of RUN microfinance bank, Ogun disclosed that a lot of government initiatives suffered set backs because they weren’t driven through microfinance banks.

According to him, every interventions the government is poised to do, should be seriously tailored through microfinance banks.

“These banks are eluded to the grassroots, they are able to monitor the recollection of such interventions.

“The major way that government can assist its citizens is to drive interventions through microfinance banks. There are several government interventions to manufacturers, small business people before now, there was this “trader monie” and there have been challenges in that initiative because it was not driven through microfinance banks.”

Meanwhile, in his address, the Vice Chancellor, of Redemer’s University, Professor Shadrack Akindele, noted that the microfinance is a testament to the university’s dedication to fostering socio-economic development.

He said, “RUN Microfinance Bank is more than just a financial institution, it is a hub for financial education, innovation and empowerment.

“Our mission is to provide access to financial services for our students, staff and local communities promoting economic growth and well-being, this Microfinance Bank is a testament to our university’s dedication to fostering socio-economic development.”

Earlier, the managing director, Chief Executive Officer, RUN MFB, Abiodun Durowoju, revealed that the banks is going to operate a micro and macro credit facility and also give financial advices to its customers.

He added that the bank is committed to providing affordable, convenient and innovative financial solutions to its clients, that it’s aim is to bridge the financial gap, promote economic growth and improve the well-being of its communities.

