Drama in Senate as Akpabio, Ndume clash over motion on Nigeria-Benin border

By Adekunle Adesuji, Abuja

There was a mild drama in the upper chambers of the national assembly as Chief Whip of Senate, Senator Ali Ndume on Tuesday walked out of the plenary, after President of Senate, Godswill Akpabio ruled him out of order.

Ndume had raised a point of order citing Order 54 of Senate rule, saying that it was the responsibility of the Chief Whip to remind and guide Senate on procedure and processes of plenary.

Ndume through the order attempted to draw the attention of the Senate President to matters relating to proceedings of Senate.

But President of Senate, shortly after listening to Ndume’s point of order said the section quoted by Ndume was not the same with the content of Order 54 cited.

Akpabio consequently ruled him out of order.

At this point, Ndume left the plenary and went to his office, as Senate President called for a closed session.

However, Ndume on receiving a call from a colleague that the Senate resolved into close session returned to join proceedings in the closed session

NASS biggest threat to Nigeria's democracy –Ezekwesili

Meanwhile, Oby Ezekwesili, a former Education Minister has described the National Assembly as the biggest threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

Ezekwesili made the remark while reacting to the proposed purchase of 360 Toyota SUVs for lawmakers.

The former minister made the remark on her official platform X while warning the senators that the Nigerian youths will soon chase them and the House of Representatives members away due to their serial bad behaviour.

Her post reads: “So that vexing news turned out to be accurate.

“I read the extremely ludicrous and duplicitous statement released by the Spokesman of the @HouseNGR on their insensitive purchase of 360 Toyota SUVs for themselves.

“You all had the audacity to spend scarce public resources in luxury cars at a time majority of their citizens cannot feed, transport themselves, pay school fees and hospital bills due to cost of living crisis?

“At this stage, it is evident you want to continue with your serial bad behaviour.

“Since not even 1 of you fellows @nassnigeria @HouseNGR @NGRSenate saw the heartlessness of that decision to buy 360 new Toyota SUVs for yourselves at this time of severe economic distress of the citizens and country, please know that you all are the biggest threat to our Democracy.

“Just know that a day cometh and very soon too, when it would be your fed-up Nigerian Citizens and not the Military that will rise up and collectively chase all of you grossly irresponsible and insensitive people out of office. And very soon too.”

Inaugurates Standing C'ttee to ensure compliance with resolutions

Senators ask FG to declare state of emergency on drugs, narcotics abuse

However, Senate on Tuesday asked the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on the growing menace of drugs and narcotics abuse in Nigeria

Senate decision was sequel to a motion sponsored Senator Babangida Uba Hussaini .

The motion. Is titled, “Urgent need to address the menace of drug abuse in Nigeria”

The Upper Chamber also directed its committee on NAFDAC, Drugs and Narcotics to liaise with relevant federal government agencies to convene a National Summit on the state of drugs and narcotics abuse in the country.

In his contribution, the Deputy Senate to the motion lamented that the scourge was everywhere in the country adding that celebrities who are supposed to be role models, be exemplary and show the way for others to follow are also into it.

He applauded NDLEA for what they had done so far to tackle hard drugs in the country saying this is wake up call for all those that have the responsibility for making sure that we deal with this matter to wake up and make sure that they do the needful

Deputy President of the Senate said, “The future of every country lies in its youth and when you have something that is destroying your youth, it shows that your future is in jeopardy.

“This scourge is everywhere, even celebrities who are supposed to be role models, be exemplary and show the way for others to follow are also into it. Politicians alike and indeed, all spheres of our life.

“The NDLEA is doing very well but the motion is a wake-up call for all those that have the responsibility for making sure that we deal with this matter to wake up and make sure that they do the needful in getting this matter dealt with properly.

“We must include this phenomenon in our school curriculum to begin to teach our children from the primary school level, the negative effects of drug abuse. Elsewhere, like in the United States, there are courses even in the universities that deal with abuse. We need to put that on the front burner in our higher institutions so that people will be aware of the harmful effects of drug abuse.

” It is a sad commentary on the way things are done in this country. Human capital is what drives a good economy and we have an abundance of population but we are allowing it to get destroyed through the intake of illicit drugs.

“We must all join hands and work together to make sure we deal with the menace of drug abuse.”

Senate President Godswill Akpabio in his contribution, said the menace of drug abuse in the country is becoming so alarming to the extent that some youth now drill holes on soakaway pits and sniff the vapour to get high.

He called on parents to always check their soakways to ensure that their are no holes.

On his part, Senate, Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau noted that the “future of every country lies in its youth and when you have something that is destroying your youth, it shows that your future is in jeopardy.

“This scourge is everywhere, even celebrities who are supposed to be role models, be exemplary and show the way for others to follow are also into it. Politicians alike and indeed, all spheres of our life.

“The NDLEA is doing very well but the motion is a wake-up call for all those that have the responsibility for making sure that we deal with this matter to wake up and make sure that they do the needful in getting this matter dealt with properly.

“We must include this phenomenon in our school curriculum to begin to teach our children from the primary school level, the negative effects of drug abuse. Elsewhere, like in the United States, there are courses even in the universities that deal with abuse. We need to put that on the front burner in our higher institutions so that people will be aware of the harmful effects of drug abuse.

“It is a sad commentary on the way things are done in this country. Human capital is what drives a good economy and we have an abundance of population but we are allowing it to get destroyed through the intake of illicit drugs.

“We must all join hands and work together to make sure we deal with the menace of drug abuse.”

Senator Hussaini in his lead debate, note that “Nigeria is currently facing a rise in drug abuse which has reached an unprecedented level transforming from a mere transit route in the 1990s, into a country filled with drug abusers and drug traffickers all over its land space, while a population of 30 to 35 milion spends approximately $15,000 and $30,000

annually on psychotropic drugs and alcoholic beverages, respectively;

He added: “Also note that according to a report by the United Nation’s Office on Drugs and Crime and the European Union

on drug use in Nigeria, about 14.3 million Nigerians between the ages of 15 and 64, are drug abusers;

“Aware that the report stated that 10.6 million addicts were cannabis users, 4.6 addicts used pharmaceutical

opioids and 238,000 drug abusers used amphetamines;

“Also aware that the report further revealed that the prevalence of drug use per geopolitical zone as far back as 2017 shows that the North-West zone accounted for 12% (3,000,000), North-East zone 13.6% (2,090,000), North-

Central zone 10.0% (1,500,000), South-West zone 22.4% (4,382,000), South-Southzone16.6% (2,124,000), and the

South-East zone 13.8% (1,550,000).”

He lamented that the main drugs abused in Nigeria are mood altering or psycho active drugs, performance-enhancing

drugs, dependency drugs, as well as prescription drugs, “whose side effects include addiction, trauma, mental

illness and often times resulting in ill health, violence and involvement in criminal activities.”

He said the Senate is disturbed that a significant number of deaths from accidents and violent crimes have been traced to the

activities of persons under the influence of drugs “especially the discovery of more dangerous substances called ‘Kurkura’ in the North and ‘Umkpromiri’ in the South.”

The motion reads in part: “Worried that the prevalence of drug abuse in Nigeria is a public health challenge which seems to be on the increase despite intervention by international, regional, federal and state bodies through laws, policies and

technical supports;

“Also worried that the war against drug abuse carried out by the NDLEA and other relevant institutions of both

state and federal governments is not providing the required result, hence the need to include special drug

education as a compulsory subject in the Nigerian basic education;

“Alarmed that the consequences of drug abuse will continue to endanger our national development, public

safety and family system if urgent action is not taken to strengthen existing legal, policy and institutional

frameworks to face the challenges with all sense of responsibility.”

Senator Mohammed Ogoshi Onawo also supported the motion.

Meanwhile, Senate President Godswill Akpabio called for an emergency closed session during plenary on Tuesday when the chief whip, Senator Ali Ndume, angrily staged a walkout.

Senator Ndume had raised a point of order, citing order 54 of the rule book to draw the attention of the Senate President to his handling of affairs in the chambers which were against the rules.

“Mr. President there are some things we do in this chamber that are against the rules. Sir, nobody is too big to learn,” Ndume said.

Akpabio therefore ruled him out of order.

A visibly angry Ndume then stormed out of the chamber and went straight to his office.

Ndume was just settling down when he received a call from a colleague to return to the chamber for an executive session.

Also, the Senate, Tuesday, Inaugurated its standing Committee on Legislative Compliance aimed at enforcing its resolutions on all its standing committees as well as all the ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of the federal government.

The committee, chaired by Senator Musa Maidoki (Kebbi South), was inaugurated by the Leader of the Senate and Chairman, Southern Senators’ Forum in the ninth National Assembly, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele.

Speaking during the inaugural meeting of the committee on Tuesday, Bamidele noted that part of the mandate of the committee was to oversight other standing committees as well as all MDAs of the federal government.

He observed that the mandate given to the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Musa Maidoki “can obviously make the committee big if he likes. He can as well make the committee strong if he likes.

“The mandate given to the committee is indeed huge and of national significance considering the impelling need to ensure implicit compliance with all resolutions of the Senate on all its standing committees and MDAs.

“You have the mandate of the Senate to invite any individual, senator, ministry, department or agency with a view to ensuring compliance with all our resolutions. By implication, the Committee on Legislative Compliance is the police of the Senate.

“It is therefore the responsibility of the Committee on Legislative Compliance to duly follow up and ensure compliance with all our resolutions. You need to draw a comprehensive agenda to work with and ensure the functionality of the committee.

“The committee can be as big as the Chairman of the Committee wants it to be. It can also be as strong as the Chairman of the Committee wants it to be,” the Senate leader observed at the inaugural meeting.

Bamidele explained that the challenge of the country was not to make legislations, but ensure outright compliance with laws passed by the two chambers of the National Assembly.

The senate leaders added that the Committee on Legislative Compliance “has mandate of the committee to invite any senator who refused to comply with all the rules of the Senate.”

Bamidele explained that the Committee on Legislative Compliance “is not meant to be anybody’s friend, neither is it constituted to be an enemy to anybody, but to ensure that the resolutions of the Senate are complied with.”

Also, at the inaugural meeting, Maidoki, the Chairman of the Committee, assured the leadership of the Senate of complying with the directive of the upper chamber on the mandate given to them.

