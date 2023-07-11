Champion Newspapers Limited
Drama as judge hands over police lawyer to EFCC for filing criminal charges against Stella Oduah

A mild drama erupted at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday morning when a Judge, Justice James Omotosho handed a Police lawyer, Ibrahim Mohammed to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over criminal charges filed against Senator Stella Adaeze Oduah.

According to Daily Post, the Police lawyer is to be investigated for filing an 8-count criminal charge against the former Minister of Aviation in the name of EFCC without the authority of the anti-graft agency.

