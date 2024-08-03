Dr Stella Chinyelu Okoli @ 80 , Founder of Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. , Thanksgiving Service/ Reception held in Lagos

L-R Wife Of The General Overseer Of The Redeemed Christian Church Of God (RCCG)Worldwide ,Pastor Foluke Adeboye, The Celebrant Founder / Group Managing Director Of Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. Dr Stella Okoli; First Lady Of Lagos State Dr. Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, Praising God At The Church Service.

L-R …Pastor Mrs Margaret Boluwakole, with Former First Lady Of Cross Rivers State, Dr Onari Duke.

L-R… Children Of The Celebrant , Non Executive Chairman · Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mr Emeka Okoli and his Wife , Mrs Okoli ; Executive Director, General Duties, Human Resources / Finance Emzor Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited Mrs. Uzoma Ezeoke, Husband Mr Ezeoke .

L-R …Wife Of The Former Vice President Mrs Helen Ekwueme ; Former Governor Of Ogun State, Otunba Senator Gbenga Daniel, Founder And Chairman Of The Honeywell Group. Oba Otudeko ; Former Deputy Governor Of Plateau State Dame Pauline Tallen.

From 2nd Left, Pastor Mrs Margaret Boluwakole; General Overseer, Christian Pentecostal Church (CPM) Rev Dr . Mercy Ezekiel ; Wife of the General Overseer(RCCG)Worldwide ,Pastor Foluke Adeboye; The Celebrant Dr Stella Okoli; First Lady of Lagos State Dr. Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and others during the cutting of the Cake at (RCCG) Banana Island Lagos.

Engr Dr Humphrey Igwilo, his Wife Distinguished Professor Cecilia Igwilo.

Founder of Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Dr Stella Chinyelu Okoli at 80 (Middle) cutting the Birthday Cake with her Children and Grand Children at (RCCG) Banana Island Lagos.

L-R …Wife of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church Of God (RCCG)Worldwide ,Pastor Foluke Adeboye, with General Overseer, Christian Pentecostal Church (CPM) Rev Dr . Mercy Ezekiel ; at (RCCG) Banana Island Lagos.

L-R …Group Managing Director / CEO, Zenith Bank Plc, Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji; Executive Director, Zenith Bank ,Dr. (Mrs.) Adobi Nwapa; The Celebrant Founder Of Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. Dr Stella Chinyelu Okoli and others arriving the reception grand at Balmoral Convention Centre Federal Palace Hotel Victoria Island Lagos …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-R…First Lady Of Ogun State Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun; the Celebrant Founder of Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. Dr Stella Chinyelu Okoli and Governor of Abia Dr Alex Otti .

Chairman of Channels Media Group, John Momoh his wife Mrs Olusola (Left).

L-R… Abia State Governor ,Dr Alex Otti ; Labour Party Presidential Candidate in the 2023 Election, Peter Obi and Chairman of Globe Motors Mrs Nkiru Anumudu.

Nigerian Singer/Songwriter, Actress Onyeka Onwenu (died) after performing at the stage.

L-R …Chairman of Globe Motors Mrs Nkiru Anumudu with wife of the Deputy Governor Of Lagos State Mrs Oluremi Hamzat.

L-R… Former Managing Director May& Baker Nigera Plc ,Mr Nnamdi Okafor , GMD/MD FBN Holding ,Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo and Mrs Genia Okafor .

L-R… A Master Physician and Endocrinologist ,Dr Sunny Kuku ; Chairman/CEO Of CHIKASON Group Chief (Dr) Alexander Chika Okafor .

L-R …Publisher Pride Magazine Nigeria ,Chief Charles Anyiam- Osigwe ,his wife Convener of The Pride Women Conference , Mrs Ijeoma Anyiam – Osigwe their Son Emeka .

L-R … Group Managing Director Of Techno Oil Group, Mrs. Nkechi Obi (OON) with Chika Eche.

L-R …Mr Emmanuel Ifejika, Mrs Elizabeth Ebi, Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika ; the Celebrant Dr Stella Okoli; Erelu Kuti IV of Lagos, Erelu Abiola Dosunmu, wife of Ooni of Ife Wife, Oba Enitan, Mariam Ogunwusi and others.

L-R…Mr Emmanuel Ifejika ;Governor Of Abia Dr Alex Otti ; Nigerian Lawyer And Chairman/CEO Of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited , Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika; Executive Director, General Duties, Human Resources / Finance Emzor Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited Mrs. Uzoma Ezeoke.

L-R… First Lady Of Ogun State Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, President/CEO, Erisco Foods Ltd Chief Eric Umeofia and the Celebrant Dr Stella Okoli.

L-R… Wife Of Ooni Of Ife Wife, Oba Enitan, Mariam Ogunwusi, Erelu Kuti IV Of Lagos, Erelu Abiola Dosunmu; Mrs Lola Alonge ;Former Minister Of Industry , Chief (Mrs) Nike Akande.

Chief Emeka Anyaoku , First Lady Of Ogun State Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun. The Celebrant (Middle) Cutting Her Birthday Cake With Her Children And Grand Children at the Reception Grand At Balmoral Convention Centre Federal Palace Hotel Victoria Island Lagos. 28/7/2024…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

