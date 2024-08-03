Champion Newspapers Limited
Dr Stella Chinyelu Okoli @ 80 , Founder of Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. , Thanksgiving Service/ Reception held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
 L-R... Wife Of The General Overseer Of The Redeemed Christian Church Of God (RCCG)Worldwide ,Pastor Foluke  Adeboye, The Celebrant Founder / Group Managing Director  Of Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. Dr Stella  Okoli; First Lady Of Lagos State Dr. Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, cutting The Cake  during the Thanksgiving Service of Dr Stella Okoli At 80  (RCCG) Banana Island  Lagos on 30/7/2024 ... PHOTOS CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-R Wife Of The General Overseer Of The Redeemed Christian Church Of God (RCCG)Worldwide ,Pastor Foluke  Adeboye, The Celebrant Founder / Group Managing Director  Of Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. Dr Stella  Okoli; First Lady Of Lagos State Dr. Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, Praising God At The Church Service.

L-R …Pastor Mrs Margaret Boluwakole,  with Former First Lady Of Cross Rivers State, Dr Onari Duke.

L-R…  Children Of The Celebrant ,  Non Executive Chairman · Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mr Emeka Okoli  and his Wife  , Mrs Okoli ; Executive Director, General Duties, Human Resources / Finance Emzor Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited  Mrs.  Uzoma Ezeoke, Husband Mr Ezeoke .

L-R …Wife Of  The Former Vice President Mrs Helen Ekwueme ; Former Governor Of Ogun State, Otunba  Senator Gbenga Daniel,  Founder And Chairman Of The Honeywell Group.  Oba Otudeko ; Former Deputy Governor Of Plateau State Dame Pauline Tallen.

From 2nd Left, Pastor Mrs Margaret Boluwakole;  General Overseer, Christian Pentecostal Church (CPM)  Rev Dr . Mercy Ezekiel ; Wife of the General Overseer(RCCG)Worldwide ,Pastor Foluke  Adeboye; The Celebrant Dr Stella  Okoli; First Lady of Lagos State Dr. Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu  and others during the cutting of the Cake at (RCCG) Banana Island Lagos.

Engr Dr Humphrey  Igwilo,  his Wife  Distinguished Professor Cecilia Igwilo.

 Founder of Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Dr Stella Chinyelu  Okoli at 80 (Middle) cutting the Birthday Cake with her  Children and Grand Children at (RCCG) Banana Island Lagos.

L-R …Wife of  the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church Of God (RCCG)Worldwide ,Pastor Foluke  Adeboye, with  General Overseer, Christian Pentecostal Church (CPM)  Rev Dr . Mercy Ezekiel ; at (RCCG) Banana Island Lagos.

L-R …Group Managing Director / CEO, Zenith Bank Plc, Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji; Executive Director, Zenith Bank ,Dr. (Mrs.) Adobi Nwapa;  The Celebrant Founder Of Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. Dr Stella Chinyelu  Okoli  and others arriving the reception grand at  Balmoral Convention Centre Federal Palace Hotel Victoria Island Lagos …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 L-R…First Lady Of  Ogun State Mrs. Bamidele  Abiodun; the  Celebrant Founder of Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. Dr Stella Chinyelu  Okoli and  Governor of Abia Dr Alex Otti .

Chairman of Channels Media Group, John Momoh his wife Mrs Olusola (Left).

L-R… Abia State Governor ,Dr Alex Otti ; Labour Party  Presidential  Candidate in the 2023 Election, Peter Obi and Chairman of Globe Motors  Mrs Nkiru Anumudu.

Nigerian Singer/Songwriter, Actress  Onyeka Onwenu (died)  after performing  at the stage.

L-R …Chairman of Globe Motors  Mrs Nkiru Anumudu with wife of the Deputy Governor Of Lagos State Mrs Oluremi Hamzat.

L-R…  Former Managing Director May& Baker  Nigera Plc ,Mr Nnamdi Okafor , GMD/MD FBN Holding ,Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo and Mrs Genia Okafor .

L-R… A Master  Physician and Endocrinologist ,Dr Sunny Kuku ; Chairman/CEO Of CHIKASON Group Chief (Dr) Alexander Chika Okafor .

L-R …Publisher  Pride Magazine Nigeria  ,Chief Charles Anyiam- Osigwe ,his wife Convener of The  Pride Women Conference , Mrs Ijeoma Anyiam – Osigwe their Son Emeka .

L-R … Group Managing Director Of Techno Oil Group, Mrs. Nkechi Obi (OON) with Chika Eche.

L-R …Mr Emmanuel Ifejika, Mrs Elizabeth Ebi,  Mrs.  Catherine Uju Ifejika ; the Celebrant Dr Stella  Okoli;  Erelu Kuti IV of Lagos, Erelu Abiola Dosunmu, wife of Ooni of Ife Wife,  Oba Enitan, Mariam  Ogunwusi  and others.

L-R…Mr Emmanuel Ifejika ;Governor Of Abia Dr Alex Otti ; Nigerian Lawyer And Chairman/CEO Of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited  , Mrs.  Catherine Uju Ifejika; Executive Director, General Duties, Human Resources / Finance Emzor Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited  Mrs.  Uzoma Ezeoke.

L-R… First Lady Of  Ogun State Mrs. Bamidele  Abiodun, President/CEO, Erisco Foods Ltd    Chief Eric  Umeofia and  the Celebrant Dr Stella  Okoli.

L-R… Wife Of Ooni Of Ife Wife,  Oba Enitan, Mariam  Ogunwusi,  Erelu Kuti IV Of LagosErelu Abiola  Dosunmu;  Mrs Lola  Alonge ;Former Minister Of Industry , Chief (Mrs) Nike Akande.

Chief Emeka Anyaoku , First Lady Of  Ogun State Mrs. Bamidele  Abiodun. The Celebrant (Middle) Cutting Her Birthday Cake With Her Children And Grand Children at  the Reception Grand At  Balmoral Convention Centre Federal Palace Hotel Victoria Island Lagos. 28/7/2024…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

