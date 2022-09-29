Dr. Patrick Chima set to celebrate Church anniversary in grandstyle

The political space in the country today is getting highly competitive and the question on the lips of every Nigerian is; Who will be the Nigerian President come 2023. A lot of the political gladiators and juggernauts have started marshaling out their plans and laying bare their blueprints on how to secure votes.

Having this in view, the General Overseer of Fountain Of Life International Gospel Ministries, Dr Patrick Chima has left no stone unturned as he is set to appreciate God’s faithfulness upon his Ministry, celebrating their 10th Anniversary with the theme ” New Season”.

Apart from his remarkable legacies, he remains a blessing to humanity with a penchant for espousing an esteemed sense of transparency, accountability, integrity, probity, and also reaching out for those in need

He is set to roll a carpet as he is officially celebrating his Ministry Anniversary “Destiny 2022”, slated to commence on Monday 17th – Sunday 23rd October 2022, 5pm daily. Friday 21st is billed as Suleja Night Of Justice, 9pm till dawn. While Sunday 23rd is the Anniversary Thanksgiving Service, 8am, at the church auditorium, 4/5 Fountain of life street, opposite Poulosa bus stop, Rafinsenyi Suleja, Niger State. Celebrate his birthday and officially dedicate his church auditorium at Firehouse Church Mabushi, Opp The Nigerian institute of Quality Surveyors after Maryam Apartment, Mabushi

All the guest ministers and resident pastors are spiritually equipped and word loaded. Rev Dr Chidi Okoroafor and Archbishop Dr Leanord Kawas, will be coming with an unusual anointing for transformation and acceleration to bless the participants. Mercy Chinwo will be on ground to lead everyone into God’s presence with electrified praise and worship. While Dr Patrick Chima remain the host.

According to the host, Patrick Chima who reiterated, saying that “Turning little shorts to a big shorts in a short while”. He is a renowned and a reputable man of God with a stupendous anointing. He also said that The End of Affliction has come in the lives of everyone that will attend.

