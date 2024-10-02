Dr. Monday Onyekachi Ubani (SAN) @ 60th Birthday Ceremony / Book Presentation of investiture as Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) held in Abuja

L-r … Book Reviewer, Prof Chief Mike Ozekhome ; wife of the Celebrant , Mrs. Faurstina Ubani; her husband Dr Monday Ubani (SAN).

L-r.. . Senate Majority Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele; Senate President Sen. Godswill Akpabio; Abia State Governor Dr Alex Otti.

L-r… Wife of the Celebrant , Mrs. Faurstina Ubani; the celebrant , Dr Monday Ubani received an act work from president Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos Chief Solomon Ogbonna Aguene . During the 60th Birthday Ceremony / Book Presentation of and investiture of Dr Monday Onyekachi Ubani as Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) title ‘ the Story of Legal and Human rights Activism’ held at Abuja on 30/9/2024.

Dr Monday Ubani (SAN) chatting with Abia state Governor Dr Alex Otti.

From 4th left… Wife of the Celebrant , Mrs. Faurstina Ubani; the Celebrant , Dr Monday Ubani (SAN) Senate President Sen. Godswill Akpabio ;Senator Osita Izunaso and others during the 60th Birthday Ceremony / Book Presentation of and investiture of Dr. Monday Onyekachi Ubani as Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) title ‘ the Story of Legal and Human rights Activism’ held at Abuja on 30/9/2024… COURTESY from CHINYERE IKEANYI.

