Dr Lawrence Nnamdi Eze, Eze Ndigbo in Alimosho , celebrates Igbo day /New yam festival in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r... Chairman/ CEO Emglo investments ;Chief Emmanuel Ofodile,  Eze Ndigbo in  Alimosho ;Eze Dr Lawrence Nnamdi Eze ; Presenting award to  Olu ijoko –Lemode, Oba Solomon Adisa Shokunbi ;  Eze Ndi Igbo Aboru, Eze Dr Ephraim Nnaemeka; during  the Igbo day celebration and New yam festival , Recognitions  and  Honour awards held in Lagos on 27/11/2021 ...PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… Mr Samuel Okpole his wife ; and Eze Nduka Eko.

L-r …High Chief John Uche ,. Eze Ndigbo in  Alimosho ;Eze Dr Lawrence Nnamdi Eze ; his wife  Osedieme1 of Alimoosho Ugoeze Udoamaka Eze.

L-r… Eze Ndigbo in  Alimosho ;Eze Dr Lawrence Nnamdi Eze ; presenting award to  Chief (Mrs.) Priscilla Ikeji .

L-r… Olu ijoko –Lemodeof Ogun State  ,Oba Solomon Adisa Shokunbi ;   Mrs.  Steven Ashabi,  Otunba Amani Steven Ashabi and  Sarki Overall of Alimmosho  local government HRH Alhaji Ahmed Haruna Kuraja.

L-r… Ada Igbo Lagos State Chief(Mrs) Vera Osuagwu, Chief Leo Okafor and  Chief (Mrs.) Priscilla Ikeji .

L-r… Lolo Amaka Obiorah , her husband Odogwu Ndi Igbo Alimosho. Chief Jude Obiorah  and Chief Paul Igbowke.

L-r… Eze Ndigbo   Alimosho , Eze Dr Lawrence Nnamdi  Eze ; received  a gift from Chief Princess Juliet  Asodike and others, during  the Igbo day celebration and New yam festival , Recognitions   and  Honour awards held in Lagos on 28/11/2021 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

