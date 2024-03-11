Dr. Iheakanwa, Champion Newspapers’ GMD bags Igbo Ndi Oma Award for Resilience

Igbo Ndi Oma Group, renowned for promoting Igbo culture and tradition, led by Igirigi Ndi Igbo, Prince Obinna Orji, has

honoured the Group Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of Champion Newspapers, Dr. Mrs Nwadiuto Iheakanwa with an award.

Speaking during a visit to the company’s

office in Lagos on Monday, Igirigi, who was accompanied by Chief Mrs Kate Ugoka and his personal assistant, Chief Sir Godwin Ezeobata, explained that the honour was in recognition of Mrs. Iheakanwa’ resilience and determination to keep Champion Newspapers afloat for decades despite the harsh operating environment and also for her other acts of kindness towards humanity.

Prince Obinna, who offered special prayers in Igbo language asked for God’s blessings and long life for Champion Newspapers as well as its management and staff

According to him, he was happy to represent Igbo Ndi Oma, Africa TV and that they will help to promote Champion Newspapers in the news media until she takes its rightful place amongst the top national newspapers in the country.

Receiving the award, Dr. Nwadiuto said, she felt very honoured and pleased to receive same.

She thanked the Igbo Ndi Oma Group and said that it was important to know and appreciate one’s roots.

She emphasized the importance of Igbos teaching their children the language and cultural heritage.

“Igbos are blessed people and our culture needs to be kept alive. It is not an abomination. Parents have a responsibility to train their children properly and teach them the things that Igbos value and the ones they abhor like criminality, drug abuse etc”, she added.

Earlier on Prince Obinna had explained that his group promotes Igbo language and socio- cultural events. He said they had observed the hard work of Dr. Iheakanwa and decided to honour her with the award.

Also present at the presentation were the General Manager Publications, GMP of Champion Newspapers, Mr. Thomas Imonikhe , the Managing Editor, Mr. Kelvin Egerue, Editor Daily Champion, Mr. Ugo Amadi and others.