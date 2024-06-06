Dr. Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi sharing of perspectives on 11 Actions to improve quality of lives , society held in Lagos

L-r… Growth Mindset & integrative lifestyle Specialist the phenomenal women, Dr. Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi; Chairman of Globe Motors Mrs. Nkiru Anumudu, Dame Princess Karenate-Egbuson (Ada –Ife Global).

L-r… Growth Mindset & integrative lifestyle Specialist the phenomenal women , Dr. Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi President, Association of Anambra State Development Union (AASDU), Lagos, Chief Amechi Ebeledike ; Husband of the host , Dr. Maduka Nwakwesi; Group Managing Director / CEO Futureview Group . Mrs Elizabeth Ebi.

L-r… Mrs. Nkechi Ali-Balogun; Dr. Kenneth Ken-Worgu; Vicar and Archdeacon of Ikoyi, Venerable Folorunso OreOluwa Agbelusi; Dame Princess Karenate-Egbuson (Ada –Ife Global) . (behind).

L-r … Lady Joy Ebeledike; Dame Princess Karenate-Egbuson (Ada –Ife Global) ;Dr. Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi and Lady Uche Obi.

L-r… Lady Uche Obi; Lady Christie Onwuzlike and Lady Ijeoma Onyeri.

Dr. Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi; Mrs. Nkiru Anumudu (both Middle) with other friends.

L-r… Mrs Joy Onyebuchi Nweke; Mrs Uduak Oludemi and Mrs Uzo Inno-Okoye.

R-L… Mrs Chinelo Jerry Chukwueke , Dr. Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi and Lady Gwen Abiola–Oloke.

L-r… Managing Partner Media Extraordinaire, Rahmatu Karibi Minah; CEO, The Great People Foundation ,Joshua Aluko and Dr. Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi.

Dr. Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi, (middle) with other guest.

Dr. Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi. (middle) with the Student of Convent University , during the Sharing of perspectives on 11 Actions needed to improve the quality of our lives and society using the growth Mindset and integrative lifestyle held at NIIA in Lagos on 4/6/2024 ….PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

