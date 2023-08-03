Champion Newspapers Limited
Dr. Ifeyinwa lrene Nwakwesi, celebrate her 70th Birthday in Lagos

By Peter
 L-r... Wife of former  Vice President of Nigeria; Dr. Helen Ekwueme;   the celebrant  Dr. Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi; her husband  Dr. Maduka Nwakwesi;  senator Ireti Kingibe, during the cutting of the cake to Make the 70th birthday Thanksgiving and reception of Dr. Ifeyinwa  Irene Nwakwesi,  the phenomenal woman. held at Queens Drive in Victoria Island Lagos... PHOTO: CHINYERE IIKEANYI.
L-r …Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe; Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti; the Celebrant  Dr. Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi; Wife of former  Vice President of Nigeria; Dr. Helen Ekwueme;  husband of the Celebrant Dr. Maduka Nwakwesi; during the 70th Birthday  Celebration of Dr. Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi.

L-r…Managing Director/Editor in Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; the celebrant Dr. Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi; Former Minister of Transport and Aviation, Dr. Kema Chikwe; Chairman Malben Foreshore Development Ltd, Chief Jerry Chukwueke.

L-r… Husband of the celebrant Dr. Maduka Nwakwesi; Managing Director/Editor in Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; former Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Alison Madueke (retd ).

Ada Ilodibe;  Group M/D CHIKASON Groups, Engr Favour Chika-Okafor; her husband Chairman/ CEO of Chicason Group Chief (Dr.) Alexander Chika Okafor ;  former Commissioner for Lands, Physical Planning and Rural Infrastructure Sir Okey Moka  ; President, Association of Anambra State Development Union (AASDU), Lagos, Chief Amechi Ebeledike.

L-r… An Independent Maritime Consultant  Chief (Mrs.) Caroline Ufere; with Barrister (Mrs.) Chinasa  Nwabufo.

L-r… Retired Nigerian Army Major: General Ike  Nwachukwu; his wife Mrs. Gwendolyn; behind is Chairman of Globe Motors Mrs.  Nkiru Anumudu.

L-r… Hajiya Aisha  Musa; Princess Victoria Ayodele Haastrup;  Hajiya Lami Tumaka and  Barrister Tokunbo Adeola.

L-r … Barrister (Mrs.) Cordel Okafor; (rtd.), Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Justice Chinwe Iyizoba;(Sister to the Celebrant )  Dr. Irene Okeke-Igbokwe.

L-r…  Ijeoma Onyeri;  Uche Obi and  Philomena Okonkwo.

L-r… Principal Consultant /CEO of  NECCI Limited Lady Nkechi Ali-Balogun with  MD/CEO  Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC), Lady Chizor Maliize.

L-r… Former Minister of Transport and Aviation, Dr. Kema Chikwe; Group Managing Director/CEO of  Futureview  Financial Services Ltd,  Mrs. Elizabeth Ebi; Managing Director/Editor in Chief    of Champion Newspapers Limited Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa and Nkiru Ihemedu.

The celebrant  Dr. Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi;  CEO of Healthy Living Services arrived at the reception.

 L-r …The celebrant  Dr. Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi; with Prince Ike Iloghalu.

Dr. Kema Chikwe; Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa (both middle) and others.

L-r… Ada  Ilodibe; princess (Mrs.)Uzo Okoye ; Arc Mrs Okonta  and  Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

L-r… Chairman/CEO of Chisco Group of Companies, Chief Dr. Chidi Anyaegbu with Chief Mike Umeh.

Prince  Ike Iloghalu, Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa (2and 3rd right) poses with the friends of the celebrant.

L-r… Prince   Ike Iloghalu with  Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti.

The celebrant  Dr. Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi; is a phenomenal woman.  (6th right) pose with friends during her  70th  reception held at Queens Drive in Victoria Island Lagos on 29/7/.2023 …PHOTO: CHINYERE IIKEANYI.

 

