Dr. Ifeyinwa lrene Nwakwesi, celebrate her 70th Birthday in Lagos

L-r …Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe; Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti; the Celebrant Dr. Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi; Wife of former Vice President of Nigeria; Dr. Helen Ekwueme; husband of the Celebrant Dr. Maduka Nwakwesi; during the 70th Birthday Celebration of Dr. Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi.

L-r…Managing Director/Editor in Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; the celebrant Dr. Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi; Former Minister of Transport and Aviation, Dr. Kema Chikwe; Chairman Malben Foreshore Development Ltd, Chief Jerry Chukwueke.

L-r… Husband of the celebrant Dr. Maduka Nwakwesi; Managing Director/Editor in Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; former Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Alison Madueke (retd ).

Ada Ilodibe; Group M/D CHIKASON Groups, Engr Favour Chika-Okafor; her husband Chairman/ CEO of Chicason Group Chief (Dr.) Alexander Chika Okafor ; former Commissioner for Lands, Physical Planning and Rural Infrastructure Sir Okey Moka ; President, Association of Anambra State Development Union (AASDU), Lagos, Chief Amechi Ebeledike.

L-r… An Independent Maritime Consultant Chief (Mrs.) Caroline Ufere; with Barrister (Mrs.) Chinasa Nwabufo.

L-r… Retired Nigerian Army Major: General Ike Nwachukwu; his wife Mrs. Gwendolyn; behind is Chairman of Globe Motors Mrs. Nkiru Anumudu.

L-r… Hajiya Aisha Musa; Princess Victoria Ayodele Haastrup; Hajiya Lami Tumaka and Barrister Tokunbo Adeola.

L-r … Barrister (Mrs.) Cordel Okafor; (rtd.), Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Justice Chinwe Iyizoba;(Sister to the Celebrant ) Dr. Irene Okeke-Igbokwe.

L-r… Ijeoma Onyeri; Uche Obi and Philomena Okonkwo.

L-r… Principal Consultant /CEO of NECCI Limited Lady Nkechi Ali-Balogun with MD/CEO Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC), Lady Chizor Maliize.

L-r… Former Minister of Transport and Aviation, Dr. Kema Chikwe; Group Managing Director/CEO of Futureview Financial Services Ltd, Mrs. Elizabeth Ebi; Managing Director/Editor in Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa and Nkiru Ihemedu.

The celebrant Dr. Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi; CEO of Healthy Living Services arrived at the reception.

L-r …The celebrant Dr. Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi; with Prince Ike Iloghalu.

Dr. Kema Chikwe; Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa (both middle) and others.

L-r… Ada Ilodibe; princess (Mrs.)Uzo Okoye ; Arc Mrs Okonta and Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa.

L-r… Chairman/CEO of Chisco Group of Companies, Chief Dr. Chidi Anyaegbu with Chief Mike Umeh.

Prince Ike Iloghalu, Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa (2and 3rd right) poses with the friends of the celebrant.

L-r… Prince Ike Iloghalu with Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti.

The celebrant Dr. Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi; is a phenomenal woman. (6th right) pose with friends during her 70th reception held at Queens Drive in Victoria Island Lagos on 29/7/.2023 …PHOTO: CHINYERE IIKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng