Dr. Gideon Osi offers N100m  scholarship to 105 indigent students across Nigeria

BY CLEMENT NNACHI /ABAKALIKI

A Non-Governmental Organization known as *Gideon and Joy Life Leadership Foundation has offered N100 million scholarship to 105 indigent students and vulnerable persons across the country to pursue their education.

The event was held at Ishiagu Ivo Local Government Area Ebonyi State, the hometown of the Founder/benefactor of the organization Dr Gideon Chidiebere Osi, who is equally the Chief Executive, GOSIMA Group of Companies.

Dr Osi who is an Entrepreneur , pledged not to relent in giving back to the society that made him.

Among the beneficiaries of the 2023 scholarship awards are four Catholic church Seminarians studying to become a priest.

A break down of the beneficiaries shows that Sixty beneficiaries of the 2023 scholarship are students of Federal Government Colleges and forty-four undergraduates, selected from universities across the country after passing the foundation’s examination.

The Scheme christened *Gideon and Joy Life and leadership Scholarship to indigents and vulnerable.

Speaking during the event, Dr Gideon Osi, said that the beneficiaries will no longer struggle to pursue their dreams of acquiring education.

The benefactor Dr Gideon Chidiebere Osi, explained that the programme which started in 2008, is the only equalizer between the children of the the rich and the poor, will further harness their potentials for posterity sake.

According to him, * Gideon and Joy life Leadership Foundation, believes that quality education remains the fastest solution to community development, insecurity and poverty eradication.

He emphasized that the Foundation has trained hundreds of vulnerable, who have graduated while twenty will be graduating this year.

*We believe that children of the poor, the indigent and the vulnerable desire to have quality education, we are here to invest in their future because investment in them is in our collective interest*

*Education is to every country, what oxygen is to a human body, I pledge not to relent in giving back to the society that made me*

He opined,* This desire to change the society spurs the Foundation to discover students for award of scholarship annually.

Dr Osi urged the beneficiaries to be of good conduct, work hard to enable them come out in flying colours,

*The beneficiaries are here on merit, we took them on National examination, they also passed, for being able to succeed and excel at this stage, they will excel in life, we wish them the very best in their studies*

In a remark, Governor Francis Nwifuru represented by the Secretary to State Government Professor Grace Umezurike, applauded Dr Osi for the gesture.

*This initiative of yours, is not far from the Charter of Needs of the present administration in the State*

According to Governor Nwifuru, * the greatest gift one can give is quality education.

*I urge the students to be good ambassadors of the benefactor and Nigeria at large*

In an interview, two of the beneficiaries of the previous scholarship scheme of Dr Osi, Miss Prudence Okoro graduated with First Class under the scholarship, and Okoro Uche of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ikwo, appreciated the benefactor.

*The scholarship is giving hope to the hopeless, when I was in year two, I wanted to drop out due to lack of finance, if not for this scholarship, I would have been a drop out*

*Because of this scholarship, I was able to pay all my school fees, may God replenish and increase his fortunes*

In attendance at the event included Senator Ama Nnachi, wife of the former Senator Ebonyi Central Zone Dr Francisca Ogba among others.