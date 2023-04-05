Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie to headline The Platform Nigeria conference.

Thousands of expected participants, including policy influencers, representatives of large corporate organizations, players in the Nigerian economy and other business owners are expected to learn useful tips for creating new wealth and Innovation into the future at a conference to be hosted by The Covenant Nation and Convener The Platform Nigeria

The event tagged A Worker’s Intellectual Fair with the 𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐌𝐄: Innovating our way into the future. A Summit for Entrepreneurs and Intrapreneurs, is scheduled to hold on May 1st, 2023, at The Covenant Place Iganmu, Lagos, Nigeria by 9.00am

Dr. Gabriel Ifeanyi Ogbechie, (OON),Nigerian leading energy entrepreneur, a seasoned leader, engineer, administrator, boardroom technocrat, oil Magnate and Group Managing Director of Rainoil Ltd has been confirmed as a speaker at the event.

Ogbechie, who is expected to speak for 30min will deliver useful and incisive business innovative and success tips to participants, including existing and prospective merchant and leader of industry. Also expected to participate in the conference are budding entrepreneurs and leaders of thought.

The Platform Nigeria events are designed to facilitate growth in the areas of personal capacity, productivity & National Development within Nigeria and other speakers slated for the event include, Chuka Ofili, Gbolahan Joshua, Audrey Joe-Ezigbo, Yewande Zaccheaus, Vusi Thembekwayo, Iyin Aboyeji, and Mr Kola Aina Founding Partner at Ventures Platform and others.

It would be recalled that The Platform Nigeria has proven to be Nigeria’s leading national development idea generation conference and most influential event on its chosen dates annually: May 1st and October 1st.

Although sponsored by a religious organization, the intellectual integrity and depth is comparable with the likes of the Nigeria Economic Summit. This intellectual slant is not surprising as the convener and senior pastor of Covenant Christian Centre, Pastor Poju Oyemade is regarded as a leader at the cutting edge of the intersection of not only the spiritual and intellectual but also at the fusion of the spiritual with the secular.

The platform has attracted speakers who are policy influencers in different capacities and so are this year’s speakers. Former speakers in the past include Bismarck Rewane, Chukwuma Soludo and Peter Obi who gave enlightening views and practicable suggestions on how to re-engineer the Nigerian economy.

Insight into Dr. Ogbechie profile indicated he has over three decades cognate experience in the Nigerian oil and gas industry and has also made a strong commitment in the development of sports in Nigeria, through sponsoring of annual Rainoil tennis tournament. He was conferred with the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) by President Mohammadu Buhari in 2022.

A graduate of Production Engineering from the University of Benin, Gabriel began his early career as a factory engineer between 1989 and 1991, and subsequently joined PricewaterhouseCoopers, a leading firm of Chartered Accountants and Management Consultants.

He also spent four years at Ascon Oil, heading the Sales and Operations Unit. At a time of limited indigenous participation, he identified opportunities within the downstream oil and gas space. In 1997, he founded Rainoil Limited, which he has guided from very modest beginnings to a company with operations across the downstream value chain.

Gabriel Ogbechie is a pioneer member of the Lagos Business School Owner Manager Programme 2002. He was awarded an Honorary Doctorate (D.Sc.) of Technology Management by Novena University, Ogume, Delta State in 2016.

His company ,Rainoil Limited is a Leading integrated energy company operating in the downstream sector of the Nigerian oil and gas industry and it has grown over the last 25 years to include: 3 ultra-modern petroleum product storage depots- 50 million litre capacity each in Delta State, Cross River State and Lagos State; Over 160 retail outlets across the country; a fleet of over 250 tank trucks for efficient delivery of products. Rainoil Limited remains a wholly indigenous company.