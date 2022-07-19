Dr David Elijah assures Enugu participants of miracles in the tabernacle

As the election is coming nearer, the need to be focused in the principle of life comes to play. The need for equity and fairness has been attributed to be the major ingredient that will spur the nation to a higher level. In line with this, Apostle Dr David Elijah the convener of Grace and Power Prophetic Ministry ( GPPM) has enumerated what Nigeria must do in order to remain an indivisible entity and above all to be able to make progress in Nigeria.

As prophet of God to Nations who believe in miracles knows that Prayer of intercessory and worship to God is what we need to determine New Nigeria. He is commencing a 4 day program in Enugu state to sanitize the city of coal, a South East geopolitical zone of Nigeria. Though an annual convention but it is couples with Miracle and Prophetic Program, theme, ” Miracles in the Tabernacles”, slated to commence on Thursday 21th – Sunday 24th July 2022, at the church auditorium, Grace & Power Prophetic Ministry, also known as City Of Settlement, 27, Nwafor Orizu street, by Maybach Hotel, Independence Layouts, Enugu state.

All the guest ministers coming for the program are spiritually and prophetically equiped. He is also inviting a man of Grace and integrity with corrosive anointing to release prophetic utterance to the people of state, a man he called his spiritual father, Papa Paul Odola. Other guests are ministers both in songs and in the word. Prince Gozie Okeke, Dr Bonanza, among others. As there will be all round miracles, Healing, Signs and wonders, Prophetic declaration with solutions, etc. It’s a Miracle Program like no other.

Apst David Elijah, an Astute gentleman, a humble servant of God, a rare philanthropist and humanitarian personality who will stop at nothing to engender better living for mankind. An ideal man, hardly stepping out of his bound.

For a better society