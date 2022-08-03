Dr. Bright Sylvanus set to put smiles in the faces of Abuja’s occupants with food , giveaway cash

The need to give back to the society has always been the hallmark of Christianity and the peak of humanity. Having said this, the people of Abuja, will be witnessing an uncommon charity donation and humanitarian in service from Prophet Dr Bright Sylvanus Nwa Anyanwu who has been in the business of touching the lives of the less privileged in the city of Abuja and it’s environs especially the orphans and widows.

Speaking to the media, the Founder and the General Overseer of International Freedom Power Worship Centre, Prophet Dr Bright Sylvanus Nwa Anyanwu, popularly known as The Freedom Singing Prophet said he is extending this charitable work from Abuja to other part of world demonstrating the love of Christ by his giving as led by God.

Therefore, this Sunday 7th August 2022, 9am. I will be feeding some personalities both widows and those that doesn’t have enough to eat and I will be giving away some cash to support those in need as God leads. Which will take place at Back of Equal Right Int’l School, Shepherd Kids Nursery & Primary School, behind LEA Primary School, Dape along Idu Karimo road, Abuja.

Looking at the economy situation of the country, there is so much hunger in the land and one of the reasons why we are faced with unforeseen issues like insecurity, bandits, kidnapping, etc is because of lack of what to eat. In his words ” Once you are hungry, you will be tempted to do what you have not wanted to do”. That is why I decides to do the little I can to put smiles on the faces of this downtrodden and i have been doing this for years.

For a better society