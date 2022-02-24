Champion Newspapers Limited
Dr Antoni Okoh showcases incredible testimonies from nights of recovery

Dr Antoni Okoh popularly known as The Apostle of Recovery, the presiding pastor in charge of Sovereign Word Church expresses his gratitude to God for the move of God during the past Nights Of Recovery. Several mind-shifting testimonies were recorded but few were showcased where lives were touch during prayers and ministration.
This season Night Of Recovery promises to be an outpouring and Prophetic as there would be Countless Wonders Without Numbers. There will be prophecy to Reveal and to Redeem on 25th February 2022, 9pm till dawn at 2, Admiralty road, lekki phase 1, Lagos state.

 

 

 

For a better society 

