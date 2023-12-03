Dr. Adenuga Chair: Embrace  “everythingprenuership” to reduce “Japaism”,  don charges FG, others  

A call has gone to government at all levels in Nigeria to support “everythingprenuership ” in the bid to stem the tide of human capital flight otherwise known as “japaism” in the country.

The first occupier of Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr. Professorial Chair in Entrepreneurial Studies, University of Lagos, Professor Sunday Adebisi, made the call at the first special lecture of the Professorial Chair entitled, ‘Revolutionizing the Nigerian Economy to Create Jobs and Sustainable Wealth. The Sole Ladder, The Sole Option, The Sole Platform’ which he delivered at the University of Lagos on Tuesday.

The University don who is also the Director of Entrepreneurship and Skill Development Centre of the institution opined that the deliberate intention to embrace “everythingprenuership” will bring about an appreciable value creation in the country while alleviating deprivation, hunger, unemployment, and “japaism” as it also moves many informal businesses into the formal circle.

According to him, “Government should identify possible innovations in the areas of their strength and motivate the citizens to pursue enterprise opportunities there. The three tiers of Government must make a deliberate effort to support the democratization of innovation and entrepreneurship from the next academic session in all levels of education in Nigeria with a good monitoring team at all levels”.

Furthermore, the academic explained that all the issues happening in and around Nigeria are avenues of opportunities, saying that the citizens, if given direction and supported with well outlined policies, would help the nation to create sustainable wealth.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, in her speech at the event, lauded Dr. Mike Adenuga for teaming up with the University towards enhancing the frontiers of entrepreneurial academic knowledge and skills acquisition through the Chair.

She noted that the determination of the Board of Trustees of the Adenuga Professorial Chair is gearing the University consistently towards the realization of the shared dream of the donor and the university which is to use the Chair to collectively explore innovative pathways that would not only address economic challenges but also pave way for sustainable and prosperous future for our youths.

On his own part, the Chairman, Board of Trustees of Dr. Adenuga Professorial Chair, Professor Taiwo Osipitan, said the lecture was organised in order to incorporate entrepreneurship issues and subsequently achieve gainful employment for the Nigerian populace.

The Mike Adenuga Professorial Chair in Entrepreneurial Studies was endowed by the business guru and Chairman, Globacom Limited, in 2008 to provoke Entrepreneurship Research and open new frontiers for entrepreneurship knowledge and practice as well as enterprise creation in the nation.