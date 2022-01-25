Double tragedy as fire guts 400 corpses in Onitsha

By Phil Okose Onitsha

It was double tragedy for scores of bereaved families who deposited corpses of their loved ones at the Onitsha General hospital morque, Anambra state, as no fewer than 400 of such corpses were gutted by fire weekend.

An Impeccable inside hospital morgue source that described the incident as mysterious hinted that, “some angry ghosts must have done this”.

Buttressing his claim he stated that, “a day before this incident, we came to work to and discovered that no fewer than 10 corpses were brought outside by unknown persons”.

“My experience as a mortician shows that these corpses can be angry and act as if they are alive. They fight themselves here every night. We hear their noise.”

“I am sure that some of them that were angry set that mortuary ablaze, because there is no way that mortuary can catch fire without these people ( dead persons)”.

“What you should know is that any dead person who has not been officially buried and a funeral performed, his spirit hovers and acts like any of us living. They can be angry; they can be happy; they do anything you and I can do. Sometimes, we hear them sing choruses; sometimes the quarrel amongst themselves. They even cook. We see a lot of things here.”

” Some of them who have overstayed here without being claimed by their relations act funny. I strongly believe those of them in that class must have done this,” he stated.

The mortuary building was razed beyong recognition including the affected corpses making it impossible for relations of the deceased to identify the corpses of their loved ones.

All efforts made by the morticians and fire service men to quench the inferno were in vain as the inferno intensified is surge, blowing off the roof of the mortuary.

It was all wailing and crying by the bereaved families who prayed God to intervene adding that it was double tragedy to them.

Charles Ozor, a bereaved family member said, “We came to take the corpse of a community member for burial only for us to see that the corpses in the morgue had been burnt beyond recognition. We are confused; we don’t know what to do.”

A staff of the hospital who pleaded anonymity said, someone had cleared the bush behind the morgue and set it on fire.

According to him, “this bush is a bit far from the mortuary. But before we knew what was happening, we saw that the roof of the mortuary had caught fire. There were over 400 corpses inside the building. The entire place was engulfed in fire. Before firefighters came, the fire had caused a lot of damage; most of the corpses were burnt to ashes and some beyond recognition.”

“The firefighters battled to stop the fire from escalating to other buildings. In fact, the water in their tank finished; they had to go and refill elsewhere because the hospital does not have a water facility on its premises.”

A man who identified himself as Emma, operator of the morgue, said, “I had gone to Awka to bring some corpses. While I was there, I was informed about the fire on the phone and I rushed down immediately. Before I arrived here, the fire had done a lot of damage.”

“The fire burnt both fresh and abandoned corpses packed inside the morgue. The chemicals we used in preserving the corpses must have aggravated the fire. The chemicals are highly inflammable and they burn faster than fuel.”

Confirming the incident, Director of the Anambra State Fire Service, Mr Martin Agbili, stayed that the inferno was as a result of bush burning, adding that fire fighters did their best to stop the fire from escalation.

“We received a distress call from the General Hospital, Onitsha, and we deployed our men and the firefighters’ equipment to put out the fire.

“We found out that the fire came through the bush and we have been telling people to ensure that they cut the bushes around their houses and avoid bush burning because this harmattan period, fire can come from anywhere, even from a far distance, because every surface is dry and inflammable.”

According to him no loss of life but those who fought the inferno sustained various degrees of injuries.