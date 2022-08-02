Double Nomination: Arrest, prosecute APC Vice Presidential Candidate, Shettima – COS tells IGP

Chigozie Ikpo, Abuja

Center for Reform and Public Advocacy, a Civil Group has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), demanding the arrest and prosecution of the Vice Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Kashim Shettima over alleged double

nominations for the 2023 general election.

Shettima, who is to pair with former Lagos State Governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the next year presidential election on APC platform was alleged to have been nominated twice by APC for two different constituencies at the same time in gross breach of the Electoral Act 2022.

According to the petition, Shettima signed both the INEC form EC9 on oath as the APC candidate for Borno Central Senatorial District of Borno State for the 2023 general elections and at the same time went ahead to sign another INEC form EC9 as Vice Presidential candidate of the APC, an action believed to have contravened the law.

The signing of two nomination forms by Shetima for two different constituencies is said to have specifically breached section 115(d) and (k) of the Electoral Act 2022 and attracts two years imprisonment by court upon conviction.

In the petition, signed by Legal Adviser of the group and received by the office of the IGP on July 29, the group claimed to be a non governmental organization, pursuing enthronement of good governance , accountability, probity and transparency in public institutions.

The grouse of the group was that Shettima on oath willingly engaged in double nominations contrary to the provision of the Electoral Act, 2022 and ought to be arrested and put on trial by Police as required by law.

The petition just obtained by our correspondent read in part “That the All Progressive Congress APC in compliance with section 29 of the Electoral Act, 2022 submitted the name of Senator Kashim Shetima to the Independent National Electoral Commission as its candidate for Borno Central Senatorial District of Borno State for the 2023 general election.

“That Senator Kashim Shetima signed INEC EC9 form on oath which is his nomination form as the candidate of the APC for Borno Central Senatorial District of Borno State for the 2023 general election.

“That INEC in compliance with section 29 of the Electoral Act 2022 on June 24, 2022, published the name of Senator Kashim Shetima as the APC candidate for Borno Central Senatorial District of Borno State for the 2023 general election.

“That after the said publication of Senator Kashim Shetima, the APC on July 15, 2022 submitted the name of Senator Kashim Shetima to INEC as its Vice Presidential Candidate for the 2023 Presidential election.

“That Senator Kashim Shetima also signed INEC EC9 form on oath which is his nomination form as Vice Presidential Candidate of the APC for the 2023 presidential election.

“That Borno Central Senatorial District of Borno State and the Vice Presidential position are two different constituencies.

“That section 115 (1) (d) provides: a person who signs a nomination paper or result form as a candidate in more than one constituency at the same election commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a maximum term of imprisonment for two years.

“That section 115(1) (k) provides; a person who signs a nomination paper consenting to be a candidate at an election knowing that he or she is ineligible to be a candidate at that election commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a maximum term of imprisonment for two years.

“That Senator Kashim Shetima having signed two nomination papers of two different constituencies violates section 115 (1) (d)(k) of the Electoral Act 2022.

“On the strength of the foregoing, having established a prima facie criminal cases against Senator Kashim Shetima, we therefore most respectfully, demand arrest and criminal prosecution of Senator Kashim Shetima for contravening section 115 (1) (d) (k) of the Electoral Act 2022”, the petition said.