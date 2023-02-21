Don’t sell your votes, Obaseki charges youths

…NANS pledges 20m votes for Atiku

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has charged youths in the state not to mortgage their future by selling their votes in the forthcoming general election but come out en masse to vote for only credible and competent leaders who have the experience and capacity to save Nigeria from its current socio-economic woes.

Obaseki gave the charge during a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Youth and Students’ engagement/Town hall meeting with the theme, “The role of the youth and students in the 2023 election,” held at Imaguero College in Benin City, Edo State.

The governor represented by the National Deputy Youth leader of the PDP, Timothy Osadolor urged the youths not to allow themselves to be used for thuggery or be deceived into selling their votes.

He charged them to vote for the party and its candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, noting that only PDP can rescue, rebuild and restore, and save Nigeria from its myriad of socio-economic challenges.

Obaseki said, “As youths, we know you’re angry with the situation that the APC has put us all in. We are not for sale neither are our votes for sale. With our PVCs, we will vote out incompetent leaders and ensure the PDP and its candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar wins the election and save the nation.

“With Atiku Abubakar, Nigeria will get better; things will change for the better. Let nobody deceive you, Atiku Abubakar is the answer.”

On his part, Uhunwonde Liaison Officer, Mr. Richard Edebiri, said: “Nigeria needs a great leader, a unifier, a builder, a competent, capable and experienced man to save, rescue and rebuild Nigeria from the present retrogression it’s facing. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is that man that the people need to save, rescue, and restore Nigeria. Any mistake made again will be another four years of suffering.”

Also, PDP North Central Youth Leader, Comrade Arewa Ismaila noted, “We are not preaching again to you to vote for PDP but to win more souls for the party. As far as 19 Northern States and the FCT are concerned, Atiku is the winner already and the South-South being the home of PDP, it is certain what the outcome will be.”

The Chairperson of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Edo State Chapter, Sarah Igunbor, charged, “I urge Nigerian youths to come out en mass on Saturday 25th of February 2023 to use their PVC to vote for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. He has the experience to rescue Nigeria.”

Also, the representative of NANS Zone B, Comrade Ogieva said Nigerian students are solidly behind Atiku and will deliver over 20 million votes to the PDP presidential candidate.